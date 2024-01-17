Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, and more nominated for Crunchyroll's Anime of the Year

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 saw the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards begin, with Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, and more all nominated for Anime of the Year. While some of the inclusions are obvious choices, there are some interesting absences from the final six nominees for the category.

While fans are currently focused on the Anime of the Year nominations given the big names present, the full nominations list for Crunchyroll’s 2024 awards ceremony have been released. The categories number 25 in total, with each having six different nominees that are typically from six different series as well.

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards also opened for voting alongside the announcement of their nominees. Fans can vote for the award entries on the platform’s official website until Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11:59:59PM Pacific Daylight Time. It’s currently unconfirmed when the winners will be announced, but the winners have historically been shared around early March of each year.

2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards already have some controversial snubs

While the return of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards is exciting, fans are already taking issue with some of the major snubs for the year. Arguably the most confusing is One Piece’s lack of nomination for the Anime of the Year category. Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga season 2, Oshi no Ko, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Bocchi the Rock!, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc are the six nominations for the award.

The Boy and the Heron was also confusingly not nominated for Best Film despite the critical and commercial success it has boasted domestically in Japan and overseas. The nominees for the category are Blue Giant, The First Slam Dunk, Suzume, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-, Psycho-Pass: Providence, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

One Piece’s lack of nomination for the Best Animation category is also widely considered a major snub. The nominees in this category are Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, Mob Psycho 100 III, and TRIGUN STAMPEDE.

Some Jujutsu Kaisen fans are also taking issue with Yuji Itadori’s lack of nomination for the Best Main Character Category. This category’s nominees include Chainsaw Man’s Denji, Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager, Bocchi the Rock!’s Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi), One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy, Mob Psycho 100’s Shigeo Kageyama (Mob), and Vinland Saga’s Thorfinn.

While there are some other somewhat questionable choices for the nominees, the remaining categories are generally being received well. Furthermore, although there is some controversy surrounding the nominations, it speaks to how excellent of a broadcast year the anime industry has had overall.

