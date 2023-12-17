Chainsaw Man movie: Reze arc trailer easter eggs, explained

The Chainsaw Man movie by MAPPA Studio was announced at last weekend's Jump Festa 2024 event. It was revealed that is going to adapt the Reze arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, which is the fifth saga in the series. While most manga readers of the series already know what to expect, most anime-only viewers have a lot of questions, especially surrounding Reze's character.

It's worth pointing out that Reze already featured in a small cameo at the end of the anime's first season and the Chainsaw Man movie is bound to focus entirely on her arc, which is one of the series' highlights. MAPPA shared a trailer this weekend that features a lot of small details and easter eggs from the Reze arc, which most fans of the manga have already picked up on.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the Chainsaw Man movie.

Easter eggs in the Chainsaw Man movie's Reze arc trailer

One of the biggest easter eggs that MAPPA's Chainsaw Man movie trailer gave away was the element of the flower that Reze is holding during most sequences. Most fans already know that the flower holds a special meaning in the Reze arc because Denji wanted to give it to her and have a relationship with her, which never happened due to several factors.

Furthermore, the image of Denji severed as Chainsaw Man is a reference to Reze's mission to steal his heart and how the former is torn to shreds during their battle. There are also much more obvious references to the Reze arc, such as her teaching Denji math at school or them swimming naked in the ocean, which are two very popular scenes in the manga.

The main image of the two characters holding hands and looking at one another is perhaps the most thematically relevant in the entire Chainsaw Man movie trailer. It is not only a scene in the manga where both characters talk about their future together and the possibility of running away as a couple; it also depicts how the image disappears, further highlighting how this relationship was never meant to be.

The appeal and legacy of the Reze arc

Expand Tweet

The Reze arc is widely regarded as one of Tatsuki Fujimoto's creative peaks in the manga. It is a wonderful combination of romance, heartbreak, action, and all the insanity that contributed to making Chainsaw Man such a popular and successful series during its first part.

Reze is a girl who befriends Denji and they develop a strong relationship, which evolves into a genuine romance. However, it is later revealed that Reze is a trained assassin from the Soviet Union and was tasked with getting Chainsaw Man's heart. She will use her Bomb Devil powers to achieve her goal if Denji doesn't cooperate.

The Reze arc is, in many ways, a summary of Fujimoto's storytelling in this manga, connecting all the insanity, humor, darkness, subtle romance, and Denji's lack of purpose in one compelling narrative. Reze is also a fan favorite, with most readers of the manga still hoping that she can make a comeback in the second part of the series.

Final thoughts

The Chainsaw Man movie is bound to be one of the biggest anime releases in 2024, with the quality of the Reze arc being a major contributing factor. It is one of the best and most popular parts of the manga, and so it will be interesting to see what MAPPA does with it.