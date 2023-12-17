The Chainsaw Man stage at Jump Festa 2024 announced that the Reze arc will be adapted into a movie. No release date was announced, but a teaser and two character-visuals were revealed. The voice actor for Reze was also revealed, who joined the panelists on the stage.

Alongside the Chainsaw Man movie, more details about the manga’s Part 2 were revealed. A relationship chart was given, and a panel from the upcoming chapter was revealed as well.

Jump Festa 2024: Chainsaw Man announces Reze Arc anime film and upcoming manga volume

The Chainsaw Man stage took place on December 17 at 3.30 pm JST. It was situated at the RED Super Stage (Day 2) and ran for roughly 40 minutes. The panel consisted of Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Shogo Sakata (Aki Hayakawa), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima), and Ai Fairouz (Power).

The Stage began with animated panels covering the anime’s first season with voiceovers from the voice actors. At the end of this presentation, a teaser from the Chainsaw Man movie, titled “Chainsaw Man the Movie – Reze Arc,” was shown, after which Reina Ueda (Reze) joined the panel. The character visual for Reze was also released.

Key Visual from the upcoming movie (Image via MAPPA/ Shueisha/ Tatsuki Fujimoto)

The panelists spoke of Ueda’s casting, and the decision from the studio to turn the Reze arc into a film instead of a second season. A second teaser visual was also revealed and then discussed. The flowers covering Reze were especially discussed in depth.

The panelists then chose their favorite scene for the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie. Ueda’s favorite was the infamous “city mouse and village mouse” dialogue. Kusunoki chose Denji and Makima’s movie date, Toya chose the pool scene, while Sakata chose Aki saving Angel Devil.

The Jump Festa 2024 panel then moved on to explaining the second part of the manga. A warning to Anime-only viewers was given at this point. A relationship chart between characters from the second part was shown and explained. A panel from the upcoming Chapter 151 was revealed, where Denji was shown saying, “Huh….. Are you crazy?”

Upcoming manga panel (Image via Shueisha/ Tatsuki Fujimoto)

The panelists then went on to display their ideas of their own devils with accompanying artwork. Ai Fairouz, in particular, impressed fans with her artistic skills and the complex thought behind her “Rat Devil.” They then asked the audience for a vote, where Kusunoki’s “Sleepiness Devil” gave Fairouz a run for the money.

The manga’s newest volume was announced and a message from mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto was read out loud by Toya. The message detailed the anime film Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade (1999) as the inspiration for Denji and Reze, and encouraged everyone to watch it. After thanking the fans with personal messages, the panelists ended the Jump Fest 2024 stage.

