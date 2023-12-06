Chainsaw Man chapter 151: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 is set to release on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. As enemies surround the smoldering ash that was once Denji’s home, the series’ protagonist seems to be forced to adapt his titular form once more to save his and Nayuta’s lives.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 151 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 will finally see Denji transform into Chainsaw Man after so many chapters

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. This means a local daytime release for most international audiences on Tuesday, December 20, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 20, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the series' first and latest three issues. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Australia Central Time: 1.30 am, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Chapter 150 recap

Meowy and the dogs' deaths will likely inspire Denji and Nayuta to fight in Chainsaw Man chapter 151 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 150 begins with Denji and Nayuta walking through back alleys to get to their home. As they do so, they comment on how peaceful everything seems despite the situation, such as people going to work as bodies are loaded into a truck nearby. Nayuta comments on how she may have school tomorrow, while Denji daydreams of his normal life thus far and everything he was able to experience as a result.

He happily tells Pochita that he has achieved their dream of living an ordinary life and that he doesn’t need to be Chainsaw Man because he’s so happy in his normal life. Denji then steps on a crow and, when looking back at it, sees that it turns into Pochita. Pochita says their dream came true, to which a now-childhood version of Denji responds he knows. Pochita then asks Denji what he’ll dream of next, suggesting money or having a lot of girlfriends.

Denji responds that his next dream is to be Chainsaw Man, as a return to reality reveals that Barem Bridge and other Church members have burned their apartment to the ground. Denji tries racing in to save the pets but is tripped by Barem, who taunts him about his dead pets. As Denji reaches for his starter, Fumiko Mifune and others arrive and shoot up Barem. However, the chapter ends with Mifune and co being attacked by the Whip Hybrid.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering there are now two Weapon Hybrids to deal with, Chainsaw Man chapter 151 will almost certainly see Denji transform into Chainsaw Man. However, the true question will be whether or not he does so before Mifune and Nayuta are seriously hurt, especially after the Whip Hybrid assaults them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 should also see Nayuta attempt to get involved in the fight once she registers the initial shock and trauma of learning that her pets have died. Should the two of them begin fighting together, fans can expect Barem and the Whip Hybrid to be overwhelmed quickly.

