Chainsaw Man: Every Weapons Hybrid introduced in the series (so far)

With the release of the latest chapter of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series, fans saw the Sword Man continue to try and form a relationship with Denji. This eventually led to the reveal that the other Weapons Hybrids were alive, which fans were extremely excited to hear.

However, fans also learned that the Weapons Hybrids are seemingly allies of the Chainsaw Man Church, with Sword Man suggesting as much during his conversation with Denji. With this news, many are now eagerly discussing the possibility of some old characters returning, such as Reze and Quanxi.

Unsurprisingly, this has also led to fans inquisitively looking up exactly who is considered a Weapons Hybrid in the series so far. While all of the seven Weapons Hybrids have been introduced thus far and can be identified, there is varying information on each one’s status, history, and origins.

Chainsaw Man’s Weapons Hybrids set to be star characters in coming issues for series

1) Sword Man

Sugo as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha)

Also known as Miri Sugo, Sword Man is a human-Devil Hybrid who merged with the Longsword Devil. Fans were first introduced to him during the Control Devil arc, where he was a part of Makima’s Tokyo Special Division 5 squad alongside the other Weapons Hybrids. While his status in the aftermath of Makima’s conflict with Denji was unclear, he clearly has survived and thrived as a Chainsaw Man Church member in the in-story months since.

In his Hybrid Form, Miri has swords protruding from his arms, with his head transforming into a shape very similar to that of Katana Man. However, whereas Katana Man has one sword protruding in a forward direction from his head, Miri has two longswords which extend backwards, reminiscent of horns.

Personality wise, not much is known about Miri so far in Chainsaw Man. He seems to be regretful for his actions based on his conversation with Denji, but doesn’t appear to be incredibly trusting due to introducing himself to Denji as Sword Man rather than Miri Sugo. Generally, he seems to be antisocial and rude, not responding well to attention from female classmates and establishing a lack of interest in making friends when introducing himself to his class.

2) Katana Man

Katana Man's human form as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Also known as Samurai Sword, Katana Man is a human-Devil Hybrid who merged with the Katana Devil. While his real name is unknown, he’s the grandson of the Yakuza debt collector whom Denji killed during his confrontation with the Zombie Devil at the beginning of the series. He initially teams up with Akane Sawatari to exact revenge on Denji, eventually becoming a member of Makima’s Tokyo Special Division 5.

In Hybrid form, Katana Man’s face becomes very similar to Chainsaw Man’s in overall shape and specific features, such as their mouths and teeth. However, Katana Man wears a hat in this form as opposed to Denji’s handle-like head. Katana Man also has a katana protruding from his head, with the blade sticking out the front of his skull and the handle out the back. Katana Man also has swords protruding from his hands, much like how Denji has chainsaws from his.

From what’s known of him, the Katana Man is a very selfish and cruel-hearted man. He was clearly willing to sacrifice innocent people and his own comrades in order to kill Denji, and also refuses to listen to reason on the circumstances of his grandfather’s death. However, this side of him could be driven by the rage he feels over said death, as he asserts that he still has a human conscience and loved his grandfather dearly.

3) Quanxi

Quanxi as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha)

Also known as The First Devil Hunter, Quanxi is the Crossbow Devil’s Hybrid, and is a renowned Devil Hunter from China. She is first introduced during Chainsaw Man’s International Assassins arc as someone targeting Denji at the behest of the Chinese government. It’s later revealed that she and Kishibe, Denji and Power’s mentor in Devil Hunting, have a storied history together.

In her Weapons Hybrid form as originally seen in Chainsaw Man, Quanxi’s head turns into a crossbow, with the heads of three arrows sticking out the front and the shafts out the back. Her arms also become crossbows themselves, with several spikes loaded into them which can be fired out at enemies. Her neck is also adorned with arrowheads that stick out of it, giving her an almost sea urchin-like appearance.

Quanxi is shown to be very calm and stoic, and also very open, considering that she discussed business while in bed with her harem of Fiends. She’s shown to deeply care for her harem, even refusing to attack them at risk of her own safety.

This contrasts with her ruthlessly pragmatic nature in combat, willing to do anything and put aside anything for the sake of victory and survival in the now. While she is okay with leaving some enemies alive, this seems to be an occasional whim rather than an overall philosophy.

4) Reze

Reze as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha)

Also known as the Bomb Devil or Bomb Girl, Reze is the Bomb Devil’s Hybrid and allied with the Soviet Union when fans last saw her. Like Katana Man, she also wanted to steal Chainsaw Man’s heart, but seemingly developed legitimate feelings for Denji in the process. Nevertheless, she prioritized her mission, eventually revealing herself as the Bomb Devil Hybrid and attacking Denji.

In her Weapons Hybrid form, Reze’s head transforms into an atomic bomb, very reminiscent of the Fat Man bomb used on Nagasaki during World War II. Her arms are covered in bomb fuses in a very glove-like manner, also making up part of her apron along with several dozen sticks of dynamite. The clothes she wears under this vary throughout the series.

Reze was first introduced as a kind and gentle girl with legitimate feelings for Denji. However, during one of their dates, fans learned that Reze was a Soviet Union military trained fighter sent to specifically target Denji. While she claims that most of her feelings were for show, it’s apparent that she did have legitimate feelings, even if her goal of obtaining Chainsaw Man’s heart was her primary concern.

5) Flamethrower Hybrid

Expand Tweet

The Flamethrower Hybrid is the human-Devil Weapons Hybrid who merged with the Flamethrower Devil. His real name is unknown, as is most significant information about him due to his only appearance thus far being as a part of Makima’s Tokyo Special Division 5. In his Hybrid form, his head becomes three gas tanks supported by a neck of metal parts, while his arms become giant flamethrowers.

Due to his only appearance in Chainsaw Man coming when he was brainwashed into following Makima, his real personality and goals are wholly unknown. However, he appears to be fairly observant in a high-stress setting, and showed a manic side to his personality when blowing up an entire building with his flamethrowers.

6) Spear Hybrid

Expand Tweet

The Spear Hybrid is the human-Devil Weapons Hybrid of the Spear Devil, and like the Flamethrower Hybrid only appears as a part of Makima’s Tokyo Special Division 5. Like the Flamethrower Hybrid, his real name and real personality are unknown due to being brainwashed when working for Makima.

In his Hybrid form, his head resembles an anvil, while his arms become covered in dark armor similar to the skin on his head. He also appears to be able to create spears from his body in this form. As mentioned above, his real personality is unknown, but what little he says suggests that he is a competitive individual, as was evident when he said that whoever kills Chainsaw Man wins a date with Makima.

7) Whip Hybrid

Expand Tweet

Last but certainly not least, the Whip Hybrid is a human-Devil Weapons Hybrid who merged with the Whip Devil. Like the previous two entries, she only appears as a part of Tokyo Special Division 5, and her real name is still unknown. In her transformed state, her hands are transformed into multiple whips. Her head becomes elongated and features a large pair of antennae-like whips, as well as a smaller set likely meant to mimic hair.

Her real personality is unknown as she was brainwashed during her introduction, but the series’ second popularity poll claimed her to be arrogant and high-handed. This can be shown by her mimicking the Spear Hybrid’s suggestion to compete for a date with Makima, and is also seen cackling when attacking Chainsaw Man with her whips.

