Chainsaw Man chapter 138: A Makima ally returns as Yoshida officially introduces Denji to his mystery date

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 was released on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, bringing with it an exciting installment for the series with plenty of interesting and unexpected reveals. Fans saw Hirofumi Yoshida return once again, providing some key context to recent events in the series and seemingly setting up his goals moving forward.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 also featured a wholly unexpected return in its closing moments, introducing some additional confusion regarding where the overall series is headed next. Finally, the latest issue also featured a very brief focus on Asa Mitaka, seemingly setting her up for an eventual disillusion with her current role in the Chainsaw Man Church.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 sees a former Tokyo Special Division 5 member return and confront Denji

Chainsaw Man chapter 138: Long-awaited introductions

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 began immediately where the previous issue left off, seeing Denji and his date confronting each other in the hallway with a bat in hand. Denji’s date rushes at him when it’s revealed that one of the assailants Denji defeated is actually still conscious, and has now pulled a gun and aimed it at Denji.

This prompts his date to throw her bat at the assailant, causing Denji to turn and realize what had happened. She then picks up the gun and comments on how it’s only a model one, while adding that it makes sense since they wouldn’t have attacked with bats if they had a gun. Denji then confusedly and angrily asks her if she’s his enemy or not, to which she says she isn’t.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 sees Denji point out how she was singing while he fought the others, prompting Hirofumi Yoshida to arrive. He introduces Denji’s date as Fumiko Mifune, telling Denji that she’s his “junior.” Mifune then explains that she’s with Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 7 and that she’s in charge of guarding Denji and other things during his student life. She also adds that she’s 22 years old.

Yoshida as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha)

Denji then asks why she kept singing while Denji was being attacked if she’s his bodyguard, which Yoshida also inquires about. Mifune says she didn’t want her song getting interrupted, prompting Denji to ask what’s wrong with both of them. Yoshida ignores this, instead explaining that Denji getting attacked by someone who knows his identity is an occupational hazard of being Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 then sees Yoshida explain that this is why he assigned a bodyguard to Denji. He then loots through the defeated men, commenting on how they have no possessions which can be used to identify them. Mifune then gets close to Denji and comments on how strong he is even when in his base form, noting how she’s impressed and how Denji is super cool.

Denji then confronts Mifune on whether or not she’s only coming onto him as a part of her job, calling it a letdown. Shockingly, she reveals that she really is interested in Denji, telling him that he’s the one and only Chainsaw Man. Denji is shocked to hear this, as Yoshida lightly hits Mifune on the head and tells her to do her job. Yoshida then apologizes to Denji saying he’ll set Mifune straight, while assuring Denji that he won’t have to fight again.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138: Pitfalls of fame and a familiar face

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 then shifts focus to Asa Mitaka, who is laying down in bed with a vacant expression on her face as she watches TV. She sees a news segment start which is focused on her, with the newscaster calling her the “beautiful high school Devil Hunter everyone has been talking about.” Asa repeats the word beautiful with the same vacant expression.

War Devil Yoru then appears, commenting on how receiving such recognition isn’t so bad. She says she feels as though a thirst of hers is being quenched, to which Asa says they aren’t doing this for the praise. She reminds Yoru that they’re both doing this to save and kill one of Chainsaw Man’s forms, respectively.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 then sees Yoru say that it’s maddening to think Chainsaw Man also experienced such a rush. Asa responds that fame doesn’t feel so great to her, saying that it creeps her out because it’s such an invasion of her privacy. Yoru seems confused about and almost alienated by this sentiment, with Asa giving a creepy smile as people applaud her on TV before perspective shifts.

Fans are then taken back to Denji’s perspective, where he’s looking at a poster for the Chainsaw Man Church with Asa on it. Someone in a hoodie appears next to him and comments on how it must tick Denji off that Chainsaw Man is being put side by side with “some fresh-faced nobody.” Denji doesn’t respond, instead turning and looking at the bystander.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 sees the hooded man continue by calling Asa by name, identifying her as the poster girl for the Chainsaw Man Church and a high school student. He adds that it’s rumored that scars appear on her face when she fights Devils, calling her a “pretty memorable character.”

Denji finally responds here by asking why strangers keep talking to him lately. The hooded man then asks Denji if he doesn’t know him, adding that it’s fine since he doesn’t remember Denji either.

He then calls Denji Chainsaw Man while adding that Denji should remember him, prompting Denji to finally ask who he is. The hooded man then reveals his face, calling himself Sword Man and finally being identifiable as a member of Makima’s Tokyo Special Division 5. The chapter ends with Denji asking who this loser is with an exhausted look on his face.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 138 is an exciting and memorable episode which sets up some interesting possibilities for the series in the near future. This is especially true with the reappearance of Sword Man, suggesting that other Hybrids both from Makima’s squad and in general could be soon returning.

Asa Mitaka’s disillusion with fame is also intriguing, as it could force her to choose between her own personal happiness in the now and her desire to save Chainsaw Man in the long term. It’ll certainly be interesting to see if the difference in how Yoru and Asa are responding to their newfound fame creates a rift between them.

