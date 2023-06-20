Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 has fans sympathizing with Yoshida as Denji breaks him down

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 was released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, bringing with it an exciting but wholly unexpected entry into the series. While fans agree that the chapter was a good one, almost no one was expecting it to take the direction it did considering where the previous issue left fans off.

Nevertheless, Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 did a good job of establishing some key worldbuilding, as well as finally shedding light on some characters’ allegiances. In particular, Hirofumi Yoshida is seemingly confirmed to be working with Public Safety on the issue, with the group’s goal apparently being to stop Denji from being the titular hero.

Unfortunately for Yoshida, Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 didn’t see this conversation with Denji go quite the way he expected, even with threatening some of the most important things to him. Hilariously, fans are in disbelief that Denji actually got Yoshida to show emotions, and are even sympathizing with him for having to deal with Denji in general.

Denji driving Yoshida crazy in Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 has fans cackling online

Fan reaction

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 predominantly focused on Yoshida trying to convince Denji to stop being Chainsaw Man for good, pointing to the protests his identity as a hero is causing. For further motivation, Yoshida even told Denji that he and Public Safety would kill Nayuta if Denji ever became Chainsaw Man again.

However, much to Yoshida’s surprise, Denji kept rejecting such a reality, even going as far as to say he would pick both choices when Yoshida forced him to choose one or the other. Hilariously, and surprisingly, this caused Yoshida to finally break in terms of dealing with Denji, as fans had seen Aki Hayakawa previously experience.

mary ❀ @akigvn no one move yoshida made an aki face… not once but twice no one move yoshida made an aki face… not once but twice https://t.co/0i2sfLh04v

abbie ★ @biyuuji denji saying no had yoshida more stressed than when he was getting his ass beat by quanxi denji saying no had yoshida more stressed than when he was getting his ass beat by quanxi https://t.co/XgFxRMkofZ

While Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 also established some good worldbuilding by highlighting the titular hero’s following, fans are instead wholly focused on Yoshida losing his cool. This is somewhat unsurprising, with Yoshida being characterized (up to this point) as someone always in control of his emotions who seemingly couldn’t be broken mentally.

Unfortunately, Denji seems to be Yoshida’s kryptonite in this regard based on the latest chapter’s events. While fans are certainly laughing at how stressed out Yoshida is, there’s also a hint of sentimentality as well. After all, fans know full well how crazy Denji can be after seeing his journey and development across more than 130 chapters.

Untrustworthy Pasta @EttiSpygh Yoshida really has been the clown of Part 2 so far



Two times he pulled an ultimatum on Denji and Denji just went "nu uh"



Fami lied in his face when Yoshida interrogated her



Asa still met Denji that same night, even though she doesn't know



LMAOOOOO Yoshida really has been the clown of Part 2 so farTwo times he pulled an ultimatum on Denji and Denji just went "nu uh"Fami lied in his face when Yoshida interrogated herAsa still met Denji that same night, even though she doesn't knowLMAOOOOO https://t.co/35hMKtwz8I

abbie ★ @biyuuji i'm crying after yoshida tied denji up in a basement he just took him out to lunch???€\%??}?*^,?? i'm crying after yoshida tied denji up in a basement he just took him out to lunch???€\%??}?*^,?? https://t.co/NO2Wt2yEYh

Many fans, however, are primarily focusing on the fact that Yoshida lost control of his emotions in general rather than displaying sympathy or laughing at the matter. While these tweets are still done with humorous undertones, many suggest that fans are legitimately surprised to see Yoshida finally lose his cool in Chainsaw Man Chapter 133.

Likewise, fans are comparing Yoshida losing his cool when talking to Denji to various, seemingly more stressful situations in which he has remained calm. Fighting Quanxi in the International Assassins arc is one popular example, with Yoshida remaining stoic and composed throughout both of their bouts. Shockingly, it seems Denji is more of a threat to Yoshida's sanity than squaring up with someone infamously known as the First Devil Hunter.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

