Chainsaw Man Chapter 120: How Nayuta's love for Denji is different from Makima's desire for Pochita

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 was released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Denji and Asa’s date. The issue picked up immediately where the previous chapter left off, showing the effects of Nayuta’s Control Devil powers on Yoru, the War Devil.

What was especially exciting about Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 was that fans got an inside look at how Denji and Nayuta’s relationship works on a personal level. This is significant, as many fans were concerned that Nayuta was controlling Denji like Makima once did in the series’ first part.

However, the latest issue completely alleviated these concerns by clearly differentiating the love Nayuta has for Denji from the manipulative affection Makima once showed him.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 differentiates Nayuta’s love for Denji from Makima’s desire for Pochita.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 appears to solidify that Nayuta truly loves Denji like a sister would her brother

From the opening pages of Chainsaw Man Chapter 120, it’s clear that Nayuta truly does love Denji like a sister would her brother. Rather than actually harming Yoru and Asa Mitaka (the War Devil’s human-Hybrid host), she simply pulls a relatively harmless prank on her by making her behave like a dog.

While Nayuta does call Denji her property here, she doesn’t dispute his claim that he is his own property. The general tone of the conversation also suggests that this is more of a playful retort on Nayuta’s part than a serious assertion of ownership. This seems especially true when considering a home-cooked meal is all it takes to convince her to turn Yoru back. Nayuta's decision to ask Denji if he’s sure she wants her to turn Yoru back further supports this idea.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 sees Nayuta make the astute observation that every woman Denji meets always tries to kill him. She asks him what makes him think Yoru and Asa are any different. However, she seemingly accepts his answer that he just has a feeling it’s not the case this time.

While Makima also allowed Denji to fraternize with the likes of Reze in the series’ first part, she didn’t do it because she loved Denji enough to let him make his own decisions. She wanted to give him the illusion of freedom so he could enjoy life better than what he had known up to that point. This played into her ultimate plan to break Denji and Pochita’s contract, allowing her to take the Chainsaw Devil for herself.

While a seemingly subtle difference on the surface, it’s actually one that makes a world of difference for the relationships Makima and Nayuta each had or currently have with Denji. While Makima wanted to control Denji, Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 shows that Nayuta clearly values his wants and needs enough to let him make his own decisions, at least to a degree.

The limits of this degree are also seen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 120. One of Nayuta’s conditions is for Denji to not get friendly with Asa anymore. Denji objects, but Nayuta tells him he’s better off that way, adding that she doesn’t like Asa’s scent. This most likely refers to Yoru, the War Devil, who is the Devil-half of Asa’s Hybrid existence.

While some might argue that this is Nayuta manipulating Denji, it’s actually quite clear that her stipulation comes from a place of love for her big brother figure. This is visible in her saying that he’s better off that way and citing her concerns with the scent Asa has. Whereas Makima would just tell Denji that’s how it has to be, Nayuta actually gives reasons for the concern she has for him.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 also shows that Denji reciprocates these feelings of familial love for Nayuta by acquiescing to her demands with the phrase, “You come first, Nayuta.”

Whereas Denji’s blind romantic love and idolization of Makima didn’t allow him to think clearly for himself, his familial relationship with Nayuta allows him to act on his true feelings. This proves that each cares for the other in a way that transcends Denji’s previous relationship with Makima.

