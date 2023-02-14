Chainsaw Man Chapter 120: Nayuta puts a stop to Denji and Asa’s relationship, setting Yoshida up for the rebound

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 was released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, bringing with it a heartbreaking issue for Valentine’s Day this year.

While Denji and Asa Mitaka were unable to find love, a new spark may be forming between the latter and Hirofumi Yoshida, given the chapter’s final moments.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 also excitingly marks a return to weekly serialization for the series, retroactively confirming the previous one-week break as just that. While the relatively short page count has left some fans disappointed, especially considering the aforementioned break,

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 120.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 shows that despite the natural Control Devil's influence on Nayuta, Denji also affects her mannerisms, attitudes

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120: Man’s best friend

TetraKissu @KissuTetra Day 1308: Chainsaw Man 120 is finally out!

I knew it would be a painful one and oh was I right!



Nayuta is different than I expected, I'm sure people are happy she isn't turning out to be a Brocon.



ASA BABY I'M SO SORRY. HER POOR HEART!



Yoshida what are you planning? Day 1308: Chainsaw Man 120 is finally out!I knew it would be a painful one and oh was I right!Nayuta is different than I expected, I'm sure people are happy she isn't turning out to be a Brocon.ASA BABY I'M SO SORRY. HER POOR HEART!Yoshida what are you planning? https://t.co/GRIBs7jvCa

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 begins immediately where the last issue ended, showing Nayuta’s chain piercing through the head of Asa Mitaka’s body. It’s worth noting that Yoru, the War Devil, is still in control of their shared body at this time. Denji is seen upset by what he’s seeing, when the chain suddenly disappears, leaving Yoru with a vacant expression on her face.

Yoru suddenly begins crawling on all fours and barking, acting exactly like a dog. Nayuta can’t help but laugh with a smug expression on her face, explaining to Denji that she turned her into a dog because “she spit on [Nayuta’s] property,” meaning Denji. However, he retorts that he’s his own property, demanding that Nayuta turn Yoru back this instant.

Nayuta responds that she’s hungry and can’t do it, prompting Denji to say he’ll cook something but Nayuta needs to turn Yoru back once she’s eaten. Nayuta agrees to this in a very Denji-like way as Yoru falls asleep cuddling with the other dogs, as well as Meowy, Power’s old cat. Denji, who has already finished his food, tells Nayuta to hurry up with eating and turn Yoru back to normal.

Kal @Kobeniscar



#csm120 #chainsawman120 She really is looking out for him LMAO I think the funniest thing so far is Nayutas mannerisms really are just like part 1 Denji’s they’re so cute man She really is looking out for him LMAO I think the funniest thing so far is Nayutas mannerisms really are just like part 1 Denji’s they’re so cute man#csm120 #chainsawman120 https://t.co/GY6p3ks6vh

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 sees Nayuta ask Denji if he’s sure he wants her to turn Yoru and Asa back, pointing out that every woman he meets tries to kill him. She asks him what makes him think “this dog,” meaning Asa and Yoru, is any different. Denji repeats the question before taking a moment to think, eventually saying that he gets a strange feeling from her.

Nayuta seems satisfied with this answer since, as she points out, it’s not like Denji can die. She then agrees to turn Yoru and Asa back on two conditions, saying that if he doesn’t abide by them, she’ll leave the two a dog for life. Her first condition is that he lets her eat ice cream every day, with Denji saying that’s fine as long as he can have some too.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 then reveals Nayuta’s second condition to be that Denji cannot get friendly with Asa anymore. Denji is in disbelief over this request, but Nayuta tells him that he’s better off this way, saying she doesn’t like Asa and Yoru’s scent. Denji questions this, asking if she smells like a wet dog, but Nayuta angrily counters that a wet dog has a good smell.

domi 🐙 @domiiomii Chainsaw man 120

-

Yeah this codependant dynamic is surely not gonna backfire at all .... Chainsaw man 120-Yeah this codependant dynamic is surely not gonna backfire at all .... https://t.co/d1DZpcxV4W

Returning to the topic at hand, however, Nayuta implores Denji to not act friendly with her, saying that she’ll alter Asa and Yoru’s memories to make them think he stood them up. Denji counters that Asa will hate her if Nayuta does that, to which Nayuta says “so what” since Denji is done getting close to her anyway, per the aforementioned condition.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 seemingly sees Denji struggle with the choice for a bit, looking back and forth between Nayuta and Asa/Yoru for a few panels. However, he eventually sighs and says that Nayuta comes first, prompting her to smile and put up the peace sign, again in a very Denji-like way.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120: Rejection and a rebound

The issue then sees Asa standing outside the high school waiting for Denji, with Yoru commenting on how it’s getting dark and they’ve likely been standing up. She comments on how Denji may truly not be into Asa, commenting on how he contrarily seemed taken at the aquarium. Nevertheless, Yoru says they might be better off targeting a different boy.

Asa doesn’t acknowledge this, instead eventually saying that Denji must’ve forgotten, but she doesn’t care. Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 then sees her begin a monolog about how she doesn’t care about Denji, saying she was only going on this date to warn him to stay away from her anyway.

Asa adds that she didn’t want to spend money on dating and wanted to focus on her schoolwork. She twists this into saying she’s glad he forgot about their date, admitting that while she felt the “slightest desire” for human touch during the aquarium date, it was only because she was confined in a small space with a man for an extended period of time.

domi 🐙 @domiiomii Chainsaw man 120

-

STAY AWAY FROM HER

GET A JOB! Chainsaw man 120-STAY AWAY FROM HER GET A JOB! https://t.co/zkRulbqrlM

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 sees her use this to claim that her emotions were just the hormones kicking in. She concludes by saying that, at the end of the day, her priority is to beat Chainsaw Man and get her body back. She says there’s no reason to be stuck on Denji, that she prefers solitude, and that she will have an easier time attaining personal happiness without him.

She asks Yoru for confirmation on all this, who disinterestedly just says “uh-huh” without adding anything further to the conversation. Not getting the confirmation or support she wanted, Asa seemingly becomes dejected and allows her emotions to hit her. She asks what’s wrong with her, adding that all she should care about is getting her body back when she suddenly looks up at something.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 reveals none other than Hirofumi Yoshida to be on the scene, with Asa asking him what he wants. Yoshida counters by asking her what she’s doing, to which she says absolutely nothing. After a brief moment of silence, Yoshida happily asks Asa if she’ll “keep [him] company for a bit then,” as the issue comes to an end with the exciting news of a return to weekly serialization.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120: In summation

Kal @Kobeniscar



#chainsawman120 #csm120 This is just like the first time Asa & Yoshida met This is just like the first time Asa & Yoshida met #chainsawman120 #csm120 https://t.co/zV94pBh4mn

While some may be disappointed to see Asa and Denji’s relationship cut short in Chainsaw Man Chapter 120, the silver lining is that she and Yoru seem set to finally switch targets off of Denji. This brings the latest tension in the series to an end, with Denji apparently none the wiser about Asa and Yoru’s true identity and what they truly wanted from him.

The issue also excitingly shows Nayuta to be just as, if not more influenced by Denji raising her than by her natural Control Devil disposition. While some fans are expressing concern over the apparent co-dependency of their relationship, many are simply happy to see that Denji was able to grant the Control Devil’s dream of having her own family.

Finally, Chainsaw Man Chapter 120’s Yoshida sighting has fans continuing to debate and speculate on what his goals in part 2 of the series could possibly be. While he’s expressed that he works for an organization whose top priority is keeping Denji’s true identity a secret, many fans are suspecting that there’s more to his goals than what meets the eye.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes