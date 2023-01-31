Chainsaw Man chapter 119: Yoru breaks the rules with Denji as Nayuta flexes her Control Devil powers

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 was released on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, bringing with it the highly anticipated, incredibly exciting debut of Nayuta, the Control Devil’s current incarnation. While fans have been pleased with the series’ second part so far, a big issue they had with author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto was the noticeable lack of Nayuta thus far.

With Chainsaw Man chapter 119’s release rectifying this, fans are now turning their attention to the powers Nayuta displays at the end of the issue. While Makima has used similar abilities before, fans have never seen her activate or describe what these powers do. However, based on context clues from part one, it’s certainly not a good situation for Yoru.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 119.

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 sees Asa hide her true feelings while Denji questions how likable he really is

Chainsaw Man chapter 119: Rules and disappointment

cev 🍌 @cevlaau chainsaw man ch 119 you’re so insane chainsaw man ch 119 you’re so insane

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 wastes no time whatsoever, opening immediately with Denji and Asa Mitaka arriving at the former’s apartment. Outside the door to his apartment, Denji tells Asa that the first rule is to not open the door to any apartment other than his. Asa asks why she would open them in the first place, telling Denji not to be ridiculous.

He says that’s a good point after a brief moment of silence, before opening the door and bringing Asa inside. The two then sit down and watch TV, while Nayuta looks around at the various posters and other decorations in the apartment. Denji then reminds her of rule number two, which is not to open their fridge.

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 yet again sees Asa treat this as commonplace courtesy, eliciting a similar response from Denji as with the first rule. He then tells her the third rule, calling it the most important one. However, he first gives context to who Nayuta is, calling her a “huge problem child with an extreme personality.”

He then reveals the third rule, which states that Asa must never make out with Denji in front of her. Asa looks shocked at this, instantly saying that there’s no way she’ll make out with him and that’s not why she came over to his house. He says he knows that, but one thing might lead to another, prompting Asa to interrupt by saying “in your dreams.”

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 sees a seemingly flustered Asa ask why he would even bring that up, mocking the idea of her liking Denji (when in reality, Yoru confirmed this for fans previously). Denji says that, since she asked him on a date, he figured she “must 90 percent like” him. Asa says that there’s no way she’d like him, adding that on the contrary, she hates him.

This surprises Denji, who asks for confirmation. The now-clearly flustered Asa once again says that she hates him, beginning to add something to that but eventually getting a sad look on her face. She then points out how Denji has rules he has to obey or he dies, adding that she does too.

Լya 🍰 @that_girl1231 Chainsaw Man 119



Asa now wants to distance herself from Denji as she thinks Denji doesn’t like her and that’s why Yoru couldn’t turn him into a weapon so far. She likes Denji and would naturally want him to like her back but she has to repress her feelings to keep Denji safe. Chainsaw Man 119Asa now wants to distance herself from Denji as she thinks Denji doesn’t like her and that’s why Yoru couldn’t turn him into a weapon so far. She likes Denji and would naturally want him to like her back but she has to repress her feelings to keep Denji safe. https://t.co/sgGAYoAh06

In a clear testament to her feelings for Denji, Chainsaw Man chapter 119 sees Asa tell him to stay away from her or he’ll wind up dead. She then says that she only went on a date with Denji because she wanted a distraction, adding that she plans on leaving after the movie. Both of them look saddened by this statement, silently returning their attention to the TV with sullen expressions.

Denji then wonders if Asa was just using him, questioning the implied implication that asking someone out on a date means they like that person. He questions if he did something wrong, remembering feeding her starfish and believing that to be the issue. Denji then remembers the time someone told him he smells like wet dog, remembering that he took it as a compliment, but questioning if it meant he stinks.

He then questions if Asa hates him because he stinks, adding that he liked her a little, but “that’s that” if he stinks. He asks if he should stop sleeping with the dogs, before concluding internally that dogs don’t stink. Chainsaw Man chapter 119 then sees him break the silence by turning to Asa and asking for confirmation on whether or not dogs stink.

Chainsaw Man chapter 119: Control vs. War

archer @achanoyumi CHAINSAW MAN 119 EXCUSE ME CHAINSAW MAN 119 EXCUSE ME https://t.co/J2XKHXsA82

However, it’s no longer Asa who Denji is hanging out with, as Yoru is shown to be in control of the pair’s shared body. Yoru, who is now staring Denji in the eyes, then approaches him and kisses him. As they make out, she places her hand on his head, seemingly preparing to use her weaponization powers on him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 further supports this interpretation by showing Yoru pulling away from Denji as soon as her hand is on his head. This is due to her needing to actually say the words “Denji Spinal Cord Sword” in order to weaponize him. However, as she pulls away, the door into the apartment is shown opening, with Denji’s dogs bursting through.

Լya 🍰 @that_girl1231 Chainsaw Man 119



Oh no, now Nayuta has braids just like Makima, this isn’t a good sign.



Nayuta calling Asa a “thief” since she thinks Denji belongs to her??? A control devil thing. Chainsaw Man 119Oh no, now Nayuta has braids just like Makima, this isn’t a good sign.Nayuta calling Asa a “thief” since she thinks Denji belongs to her??? A control devil thing. https://t.co/yXk9PvBA4l

As Yoru and Denji look, a shadowy figure in the image of Makima is seen standing in the doorway. However, this is quickly revealed to be Nayuta (who bears a striking resemblance to Makima) who then points her finger at Yoru and calls her a thief.

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 ends as a chain is seen bursting out of Nayuta’s finger, piercing the front of Yoru’s skull and seemingly coming out the back of it as well. The issue’s release also unfortunately announces another one-week break for the series, possibly even indicating a return to bi-weekly serialization by Fujimoto.

Chainsaw Man chapter 119: In summation

While the apparent return to bi-weekly serialization is certainly disappointing, Chainsaw Man chapter 119 is an otherwise phenomenal issue. The chapter is made even more interesting by Nayuta's appearance, Yoru's ongoing efforts to turn Denji into a weapon, and Nayuta's apparent use of her Control Devil powers on her sister, the War Devil.

Fans are now excitedly looking forward to next week’s issue, where many suspect that Nayuta and Yoru will square off against one another, possibly with Denji caught in the middle. While many expect him to side with Nayuta, Yoru’s having just made out with Denji might be enough to sway the young teenage hero.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes