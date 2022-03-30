Dragon Ball: 7 Anime characters stronger than Ultra Instinct Goku in their base form

Goku gets new forms as the Dragon Ball series progresses. His Ultra Instinct form seems to be his strongest upgrade yet. When Ultra Instinct was first revealed in Dragon Ball Super, it was incredibly over-powered.

With it, Goku can separate his mind from his body, so his body can move independently of his consciousness. This allows him to automatically dodge any attack aimed towards him. Ultra Instinct is used by all the strongest fighters in the Dragon Ball series.

Despite how powerful Ultra Instinct seems, it is not the greatest power in anime. There are still countless anime characters who could win against Goku in a fight without breaking a sweat.

Here is a list, in no particular order, of seven anime characters who would have no problem winning against Ultra Instinct Goku in their base form.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions

7 anime characters that can take down Dragon Ball's Ultra Instinct Goku without powering up

1) Granolah

Granolah is one of the newest characters introduced in the Dragon Ball Super manga, and a former antagonist. He remains the sole survivor of the Cerealian race after the Saiyans annihilated them. After he made a wish to Toronbo, he became the strongest mortal in Dragon Ball's Universe 7.

The Heeters sent him to Earth in order to fight and kill Goku and Vegeta. As they fought, it quickly became apparent to the Saiyans that he completely outmatched them.

Each of Granolah's attacks effortlessly countered Goku's Ultra Instinct form. The same happened to Vegeta as well. Ultra Ego was not nearly enough to be a threat to the new Dragon Ball villain.

2) Anos Voldigoad

Anos Voldigoad (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Anos Voldigoad is the main character in the series Misfit of Demon King Academy. With his abilities as the Demon King of Tyranny, he would not even need a fraction of his power to defeat Ultra Instint Goku. In fact, it is debatable whether he can take on the entire Dragon Ball multiverse by himself and win, including Grand Zeno and the Angels.

With the slash of Venuzdonoa, Anos can erase the reason behind something, regardless of the target's durability. If Goku is met with an attack from this sword, he will be erased instantly.

He can also destroy anything in his path with his various pairs of Eyes of Destruction. His base form is way too powerful and will absolutely destroy Ultra Instinct Goku.

3) Lord Beerus

Lord Beerus is the God of Destruction of Universe 7 and the strongest GoD. He is being trained by Whis to master Ultra Instinct. He currently has an imperfect version of Autonomous Ultra Instinct, and is also proficient in Ultra Ego. Beerus can use either of these abilities to defeat Goku in a purely martial arts battle.

However, Beerus can also use the Energy of Destruction, or Hakai. Goku has resisted a Hakai attack before in the Resurrection 'F' movie, but he has never faced one like Beerus'.

Beerus would simply overwhelm Goku's resistance to destruction and erase his physical body and soul, preventing him from coming back to life.

4) Featherine Augustus Aurora

Featherine Augustus Aurora (Image via Studio Deen)

Featherine Augustus Aurora is Tohya Hachijo's witch form in the Umineko series. Since she has the rank of Creator, she can create whatever she wants and manipulate the laws of reality. She can even rewrite events involving her in the present time.

To defeat Goku, Featherine would just write him out of existence. The witch could make it as if Goku never existed through a task as simple as writing.

However, she has a weakness. The object floating around her head is a memory device, and if Goku were to damage it, she would mostly have a completely different personality. This is Goku's only way of surviving a fight with the Creator Witch.

5) Deus Ex Machina

Deus ex machina (left) and his associate John Bacchus (right) (Image via asread.)

Deus ex machina is the most powerful character in Future Diary. He is known as the ruler of Time and Space. His control over these domains allows him to create the Future Diaries.

Due to his ability to warp reality, he can defeat Ultra Instinct Goku as easily as Featherine. If he so chooses, he will be able to simply rewrite existence and make sure to not include Goku. This would completely erase Goku and leave no trace of the Saiyan ever existing.

Ultra Instinct cannot protect him from this type of power and is completely useless in this situation.

6) Whis

Whis in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Since Whis is part of the Angel race, he is automatically one of the strongest characters in the Dragon Ball series. He is in a constant state of perfected Ultra Instinct, so few characters can lay a finger on him.

During his training sessions with Whis, Goku attacks with all of his might, but can never close the insurmountable gap between him and Whis.

However, since the Angels may not engage mortals in combat, Whis will have to try to drain Goku's stamina. This is possible for an Angel like Whis, but it will take an immensely long time.

7) Madoka Kaname

Fanart of Madoka Kaname (Image via Alecran/DeviantArt)

Madoka Kaname is a magical girl from the popular anime Madoka Magica. Despite her young appearance, she is incredibly powerful. At the beginning of the show, she has a timid nature, but as the series progresses, she grows and matures.

Through her experiences and battles, her shy personality morphs into one of confidence and courage.

Madoka has various abilities that help her protect the ones she loves, but she only needs one of them to defeat Ultra Instinct Goku.

Void Manipulation gave her the ability to make an entire multiverse cease to exist just by writing it out of existence. She can also erase incredibly powerful beings on a conceptual level without difficulty.

Ultra Instinct Goku would cower in the sight of power like Madoka's.

