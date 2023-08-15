Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: Makima's former ally makes Denji an offer he can't refuse

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 was released on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, bringing with it an exciting update to Denji and Sword Man’s relationship with one another. Fans also got a major tease, which seemingly confirms a fan theory regarding the other former weapon Hybrids and what their current statuses are.

While Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 isn’t necessarily an action-packed chapter, the issue is still plenty engaging by way of what’s discussed and revealed by its final panels. With the next issue set to release next week as well, fans are incredibly excited to see where both the series overall and Denji’s specific story are headed.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 sets up Denji joining the Chainsaw Man Church

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: Unwanted introductions

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 begins with Sword Man attempting to remind Denji of who he is. He tells Denji that when he fought Makima, there was a strong sword wielder there as well, which was him. However, Denji responds that he’s not the one who fought that battle, confusing Sword Man greatly.

Denji then leaves and says he has to go to school, but is shocked to see that Sword Man is also in his class now. Sword Man introduces himself as Miri Sugo, saying he transferred from Kanagawa. He tells the class he’s not here to make friends and says no one should talk to him, while some of the girls in the class discuss how attractive he is.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 then sees some of the girls approach him directly, causing Sword Man to complain about how they won’t shut up. He asks Denji to get rid of them for him, but Denji is instead shown to be seething over the female attention Sword Man is getting. The scene then shifts to the school’s roof, where Sword Man, Denji, and Fumiko Mifune are all speaking.

Denji asks Sword Man what he wants, but he responds that it’s private. This reveals that Mifune is sitting on top of Denji’s back, telling Sword Man that she knows what’s up as a Public Safety Devil Hunter. Sword Man quickly laments this fact before moving on, revealing that he has approached Denji as a messenger for the Chainsaw Man Church.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 sees Sword Man tell Denji that “the Weapons walk with the Chainsaw Man Church,” asking Denji to join them. Denji questions what Sword Man means by “Weapons,” prompting him to reveal that there’s a community of people like him who can turn into Devils.

Sword Man even reveals that most of the Church’s leaders are Weapons, and that Denji is being promised a “pretty high position” if he joins. Mifune interrupts to point out that Chainsaw Man should be made the leader of the Chainsaw Man Church if he joins, asserting that anything less is disrespectful. Denji agrees with what Mifune says.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: A path to the good life uncovered…?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 sees Sword Man respond that it’s still a good offer and that Denji would only need to pitch in a little with assigned jobs but can do what he wants otherwise. Sword Man also points out that Denji can even turn down jobs he doesn’t want to do, as well as spend as much money as he wants.

Sword Man points out that he goes to the arcade and eats steak every day, piquing Denji’s interest. Mifune, meanwhile, lectures about how one would get tired of steak every day, saying she’d go with sushi since she’d never get tired of it. She adds that she’d want a daily parfait too, since that’s something she would never get sick of even having every single day.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 sees Denji respond that he’d never get tired of Chinese food, even if he ate it for every meal. Sword Man calls them idiots and says that the food isn’t the point, adding that he didn’t take this job to have childish conversations. Sword Man then says that Denji should understand what it’s like to spend his entire life being used like a tool by others, asserting that it was the same for both of them.

Denji doesn’t say anything, but his expression prompts Sword Man to assert that he’s right, which Denji confirms. Sword Man then says he won’t worship Denji, but he is grateful to him every single day because he’s now truly free. Sword Man says he realized he ought to use his body and brain for himself, once again asking Denji to join him in the Chainsaw Man Church.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 then sees Mifune point out that Sword Man transferred schools to give Denji a recruitment pitch, questioning if he’s being taken advantage of again. A slightly flustered Sword Man asserts that this isn’t the case, adding that it just doesn’t sit right with him that Chainsaw Man, of all people, is being used as a chair in front of him.

Denji responds by saying that “butts feel good,” and chairs are likewise content in their own way. Denji then points out how he’s happy eating the food he eats every day and that he’s happy with his normal life, which was his dream all along. Denji then tells Sword Man that he’s not joining the Chainsaw Man Church, clearly disappointing him.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 sees Sword Man go to the exit, adding that he didn’t transfer schools just to recruit Denji but to actually be his friend. Sword Man says he wanted this because Denji is the one who killed Makima and freed him. Denji is seemingly unaffected by this as Sword Man opens the door to begin heading downstairs.

However, just before leaving, Sword Man adds that Denji could sleep with all the women he wanted to as a member of the Chainsaw Man Church. This clearly grabs Denji’s attention, and as Sword Man begins walking downstairs, he sees Denji in front of him. Denji says he’s given what Sword Man said “a lotta thought,” with the chapter ending as Denji declares his intent to join the Chainsaw Man Church.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: In summation

Despite a lack of the series’ classic over-the-top violence, Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 is still an incredibly engaging and exciting chapter, clearly written with the near future in mind. With Denji now set to join the Chainsaw Man Church, fans are truly ecstatic to see big things coming for both the series’ plot overall and Denji’s specific story.

The issue also does a great job of introducing and establishing Sword Man as a character beyond a callback to Makima and a means of getting Denji into the Chainsaw Man Church. While it remains to be seen if his sentiments are genuine or not, his allegedly wanting to truly be friends with Denji has surely endeared fans to him.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

