Chainsaw Man: The difference between Fiends and Devils, explained

One of the most highly anticipated anime series of the year, Chainsaw Man has finally hit the screen, airing its first episode on 11 October 2022.

Chainsaw Man takes place in a world plagued with Devils and their different kinds, giving rise to a plethora of things to remember.

With several core concepts incorporated into the narrative, differentiating them accurately can give rise to confusion and with a plot like this, it becomes essential to keep up with the story. Needless to say, it can sometimes get confusing for even the manga readers to comprehend some of the concepts designed by the genius mangaka Fujimoto Tatsuki.

One of the main queries that the new fans of the manga have regarding the show is how does a Fiend differ from a Devil. This article attempts to explain the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga

What is the difference between a Devil and a Fiend in Chainsaw Man?

What is a Devil?

The major difference between a Fiend and a Devil is that a Devil becomes a Fiend when it takes over a dead corpse. Devils are the main canonical element in the series. The world of Chainsaw Man is infested with them. To understand what a Fiend is we must first clear up the concept of the Devil.

A Devil is a malevolent entity that exists in the world, belonging to both the earth and hell. They reincarnate in the other realm if killed in one, essentially making them immortal. They are born in Hell, and the name they are assigned corresponds to the fear they feed upon and embodies. For example, our leading Devil in the series, Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil feeds on the human fear of chainsaws.

These creatures can also be fused with a human and made to become hybrids. Denji, the protagonist of Chainsaw Man, is himself the finest example of such. This results in the human being able to access the devil's power. Humans who actively kill devils or make a contract with them are known as Devil Hunters.

However, it is not just living humans that the devils are capable of fusing with. Now this is where the concept of the Fiend comes into play.

How is a Fiend different from a Devil in Chainsaw Man?

Whenever a Devil fuses with a dead body, the corpse becomes a Fiend. Instead of forming an alliance with the human and becoming a hybrid, letting the human retain their consciousness, a Fiend takes its dominant personality from the Devil.

However, it is not ideal for a Devil to take over a human corpse as it loses a significant amount of its power in the process and is only done as a last resort for survival.

A major example of a Fiend transformation would be that of Aki becoming the Gun Fiend. In the Chainsaw Man manga, when Makima betrayed Aki and used him in the fight against the Gun Devil, the devil took over Aki’s body and managed to escape.

Devils can take multiple forms in their lifetime depending on their energy level, and a Fiend is the type of form that a devil takes when it inhabits a dead human body.

