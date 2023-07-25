Chainsaw Man chapter 137: Denji's date takes a disastrous and violent turn

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 was released on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, bringing with it a truly unexpected sequence of events relative to what fans were anticipating from the issue. While series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is known for often subverting fans’ expectations, this chapter was truly shocking for many fans.

Likewise, readers are now completely unsure of what to expect from the series in the immediate future, beyond Chainsaw Man chapter 137, especially given the issue’s ending. In any case, it seems that Hirofumi Yoshida did indeed have some ulterior motive in setting up Denji on a date, possibly even hoping for the outcome which did end up occurring.

While this is speculative, such conjectures are a symptom of the insanity of Chainsaw Man chapter 137’s events, with fans questioning everything they expected from the series’ near future. In any case, Fujimoto is clearly setting up an engaging and interesting story arc, likely set to reveal hidden forces manipulating these latest events.

Denji taps into his sadistic side in Chainsaw Man chapter 137’s unexpected ending brawl scene

Chainsaw Man chapter 137: Actions and intentions

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 begins where the previous issue ended, with the girl continuing to touch Denji’s pants in a suggestive manner. She then asks him if he wants her to have s*x with him, saying she has nothing better to do anyway. She says that if he licks the dead Devil Corpse underneath the movie screen, she’ll let him sleep with her.

Denji takes a second to think before telling her that she’s kinda sketchy. He questions the convenience of a girl suddenly approaching him and wanting to engage in physical intimacy with no prior interaction between them. He then claims that he has matured, and won’t fall for “honey traps” anymore.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 even sees Denji say he’s sick and tired of mindlessly obeying someone for the bait being dangled right in front of him. Denji then tells her to leave and have some respect for herself. However, it’s revealed that this line, and presumably everything since the girl’s request, was in Denji’s head, as he’s shown to be actually licking the Devil corpse as requested.

The girl is shown to be laughing hysterically over Denji’s actions, with Denji thinking about how cute she is as he continues his task. The two then head to a karaoke place called Karaoke Fujimoto, with the girl explaining that they’d never get a room at a love hotel in school uniforms. She adds that “a friend of a friend works [there] part-time,” asserting that this is enough of a connection to earn the two a blind eye.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 sees Denji getting excited at the prospect of actually sleeping with the girl, and he asks her if they should get right to it. However, the girl says there’s something she wants to do before they begin, with the next page seeing her singing a song with nonsensical lyrics as Denji sits on the couch, seemingly bored and annoyed.

Denji questions why she’s singing, before commenting on how this doesn’t appear to be a trap, so he’ll roll with it since he’s also having some fun. As he visibly gets more into it, he comments on how being normal might not be so bad after all. As he says this, the door to their room opens, and a man wielding a weapon charges at Denji and takes a swing at him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137: Karaoke and KOs

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 sees Denji kick the assailant in his face, but several more come in, each with a kind of weapon in their hands. The girl continues to sing as this occurs, with the men ignoring her and all instead rushing at Denji. It’s even shown that there’s a line of men with baseball bats waiting outside the room, all presumably waiting for their turn to fight Denji.

After defeating everyone in the karaoke room, Denji picks up a baseball bat and heads outside, taking on those in the hallway mercilessly. After defeating all the combatants present, Denji is covered in blood and is shown to have some sort of psychotic smile on his face. The singing has also stopped by this point, prompting Denji to ask if she plans on singing the second verse.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 sees the girl step out into the hallway with a baseball bat of her own, responding to Denji that what’s currently going on is much more fun than singing. The issue ends with the two seemingly preparing to fight each other in the next chapter, which will be released in two weeks’ time following a one-week break for the series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137: In summation

Hirofumi Yoshida as seen in the series' manga

While a somewhat confusing issue in its second half, Chainsaw Man chapter 137 is nevertheless an exciting and engaging release, which keeps fans guessing throughout. While some are asserting that the mysterious girl could be the Violence Devil/Fiend reborn with new powers, it’s likely that Fujimoto will yet again subvert fans’ expectations via her identity.

The issue also does a good job of portraying Denji’s growth, which is on display, despite him acquiescing to the girl’s demands in exchange for physical intimacy. Even in showing that Denji knows he is better than his actions, it establishes that he at least is aware enough of himself to know he can be better, which is a major step from where Denji was in the series’ first part.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 also seemingly suggests that Hirofumi Yoshida had ulterior motives to setting Denji up on a date with this girl specifically. While fans likely won't find this out for several chapters, that does appear to be the case, given this issue's events.

Likewise, with Denji having assaulted at least a dozen individuals, this could be opening the door to some sort of legal pressure Yoshida can leverage against Denji in order to manipulate him.

