Chainsaw Man Chapter 136: Yoshida sets Denji up on a date amidst trouble from Chainsaw Man fanatics

The highly anticipated Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 was released on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, bringing with it the continuation of Denji’s disillusionment following his forced retirement. While he will likely pick up the mantle of Chainsaw Man once more sometime in the relatively near future, Fujimoto seems intent on highlighting the depression Denji is currently experiencing.

This is done to great effect in Chainsaw Man Chapter 136, showing how Denji is going through the motions and struggling to come to terms with what a “normal teenage life” entails. Hilariously, Denji shows signs of life towards the issue’s end thanks to an event that will have every long-time series fan bursting out laughing.

All in all, Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 is a welcome addition to the series, providing an exciting continued focus on a unique situation for Denji thus far. As fans will find out, not being able to be Chainsaw Man is seemingly having a real, legitimate effect on Denji’s personality and maybe even his contract with Pochita as well.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 sees Denji experience the highs and lows of teenage life in a hilarious way

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136: Acting out and growing up

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Chainsaw Man, Ch. 136: When the world doesn’t need Chainsaw Man, what else does Denji have going for him? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3rtJq1T

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 begins sometime after the last issue’s final scenes, with Denji returning to school with a visibly depressed expression on his face. As he begins putting his shoes in his locker, he’s approached by a student who questions if he’s wearing a Chainsaw Man shirt.

Denji asks the student who he is, but the student instead begins lecturing Denji about how Chainsaw Man is taking credit for Asa Mitaka’s kills. He questions if Denji still plans to wear Chainsaw Man clothes knowing that, asserting that he’s supporting a victimizer by doing so. Denji questions what he means by this when another student arrives, questioning if he heard Denji and the other student “dissing Chainsaw Man.”

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 sees Denji question who they each are, but the second student punches Denji, saying he’ll punish him in the name of Chainsaw Man. Denji is then seen meeting with a school official, who says Denji is lucky he isn’t suspended. He adds that kids without parents are always quick to start fights, and the next time Denji gets a “red card,” likely meaning he’ll be suspended or worse.

Yoshida as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha)

Denji still has a depressed expression on his face, walking out of the school official’s office to find Hirofumi Yoshida waiting for him. Yoshida says he heard Denji put the other student in the hospital, where Denji says he lost one tooth. Yoshida guesses that even ordinary high schoolers get into fights, but adds that he wouldn’t know either.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 then sees Yoshida suggest skipping school so they can feel and act like ordinary high schoolers, with the two then heading to a movie theater. The scene opens up by showing what appears to be a dead Squid Devil sitting at the bottom of the screen, with Denji and Yoshida in a seemingly empty theater.

Yoshida says that this isn’t that fun despite knowing they’re cutting class, prompting Denji to tell him not to talk during the movie. Yoshida counters that everyone evacuated and questions who’ll complain about them, adding that the Devil appeared 32 minutes prior and was killed by the theater’s Hunters in just two minutes.

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed I love this moment.



As commonly accepted as it is, doing menial things and living "normally" feels more boring & empty than fulfilling for many people. Denji may have wanted this normality before, but now that he's had a taste... disappointment and loneliness are all he feels..

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 sees the crux of Yoshida’s point being that the world goes on and survives even without Chainsaw Man, adding that Denji isn’t the “protagonist of this movie.” Yoshida adds that the world won’t end without Denji in it as Chainsaw Man, which Denji seemingly ignores to instead focus on the movie.

Yoshida then comments on how “she” made it here before the corpse collectors, prompting Denji to look up and see a girl standing at the end of their row. Yoshida explains that a girl in her class wanted to have a date with Denji, and he set the two of them up as a result. Yoshida departs while telling Denji to “knock her socks off,” but Denji calls out to Yoshida before he leaves.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 then sees Denji ask Yoshida if this is what it’s like to be normal, to which Yoshida says it is indeed what it’s like. A panel appears that sees Denji sitting completely alone in the theater, likely meant to symbolize how he feels out of place living a “normal” life according to Yoshida’s definition of such.

eleni 🦭 @togataphobia this girl on her way to ruin the last form of intimacy that denji has idealized

The girl then sits down next to Denji, leading to him saying that he’s feeling depressed and that he likely won’t be all that charming today despite being “an amazing person.” Denji continues by saying that there are a lot of things he can’t do now, and he doesn’t know what to do with himself either. He questions what he’s even getting at before saying he thinks he just wants to be alone right now.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 sees Denji begin to continue but suddenly stop, seemingly shocked at something. To his surprise, the girl is touching his leg in a very suggestive manner, smiling up at him as she does so. Denji is completely taken aback, only able to make various noises rather than form sentences. The chapter ends with a panel of a blushing, flustered Denji explaining with no confusion exactly what’s going on.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 is a fantastic and hilarious addition to the current plotline, focusing on Denji’s disillusionment with his post-Chainsaw Man daily life. While this is all likely to build up to a return to being the series’ titular character, which will be truly elating for Denji, it is simultaneously hilarious and sad to see Denji living his life in such a monotone manner.

While the issue’s end proves that there are still some aspects of teenage life that can get Denji excited, he’ll most likely become quickly disillusioned by them as well. This is a somewhat recurring theme throughout the series, with Denji’s constant advances towards physical love always leaving him feeling more empty than whole in their aftermath.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.