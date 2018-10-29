5 unforgettable goalkeeper red-cards

Sometimes, football can be a rough sport. The players involved often get too passionate during the game and may end up hurting their opponents.

The need for regulation of such offences was answered by FIFA when the introduction of the yellow and red cards for 1970 FIFA World Cup. A yellow card is often used as a caution for players with unsporting behaviour, minor infringement of laws or other mid-level offences.

However, a red card is issued for serious foul play, violence, spitting, usage of abusive languages and after receiving two yellow cards in the same game. A goalkeeper can receive a red card for handling the ball outside the penalty box. A red card may usually render the player unavailable for the next match.

Most often, defenders and defensive midfielders are more prone to receive these cards, since they have to get the ball from the opponent attackers.

However, goalkeepers have also received their fair share of red cards. Mostly, goalkeepers receive red cards for reckless tackles during one-on-one situations or if they handle the ball outside the box.

In this list, we take a look at five of the most unforgettable goalkeeper red cards in football. So without further adieu, let us get started.

#5. Oliver Kahn - Handling the ball

Oliver Kahn was penalized for handling the ball outside the box

Let us kick the list off with a legendary name. Football fans are not new to the name Oliver Kahn. The legendary goalkeeper was named as the best Bundesliga goalkeeper 7 times and won the golden ball in 2002 FIFA World Cup. The Titan was known for his aggressive and energetic attitude on the field.

While most of the goalkeepers handle the ball for protecting the goal, the German legend used his gloves for an attacking move. In the 2000-01 season, in a match against Hansa Rostock, Bayern Munich was trailing 2-3. In the 90th minute, Bayern received a corner kick and Kahn advanced to the opposing goalpost. Kahn simply used his hands to push the ball into the back of the net. The referee quite rightly awarded Kahn a red card thereafter.

