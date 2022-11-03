Naruto is best known for the Tailed Beasts, massive battles, and emotional arcs that the main characters go through. However, the clans and symbols associated with them also lend iconography to the series.

Each clan, from the Aburame to the Uchiha, have an associated symbol and meaning behind them. Sometimes the meanings are literal, other times metaphorical. All Naruto fans agree, however, that they are very cool to see on a jacket or wall scroll.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Naruto and its associated media.

Uzumaki, Hyuga, and more: 10 coolest clan symbols in Naruto, and their associated meanings

1) The Senju Clan

Senju Clan Symbol (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Senju Clan was the progenitor of the Hidden Leaf village (hereafter referred to as Konoha) before the events of Naruto. With a lineage that stretches all the way back to the Warring States Period, this clan was considered one of the two best clans at the time, with its status only rivaled by the Uchiha in their effectiveness at ninjutsu, taijutsu, and genjutsu.

The word "Senju" literally translates to ""a thousand skills", "a thousand hands," referencing the clans moniker "the clan with a thousand skills." Their symbol fits this description.

It resembles a Vajra, a powerful ritual weapon in Hinduism and Buddhism that symbolizes both indestructibility and irresistible force. This is most definitely a fitting description of the Senju, whose membership has consisted of the indomitable First Hokage Harashima Senju, powerful Fifth Hokage Tsunade, and seriously minded Second Hokage Tobirama Senju.

2) The Uchiha Clan

Uchiha Clan symbol (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The co-founders of Konoha, the Uchiha Clan were considered the second deadliest clan during the Warring States Period, owing to their natural battle prowess and possession of the Sharingan eye. The word "Uchiha" is another way of pronouncing "Uchiwa" (paper fan) which is the clan's symbol.

For a clan that specializes in fire jutsu, a paper fan is appropriate. Paper fans made the flames hotter and better, referencing the abundance of Fire Style users in the clan. The second, white hooked thing holding up the fan is called "Gunbai." Gunbai were once held by military leaders in Japan to issue orders. The combination of the two references command over fire.

3) The Uzumaki Clan

Uzumaki Clan symbol (Image via Pierrot)

Though now considered near extinct, at one time the Uzumaki Clan were exceptionally prominent in the ninja world. They possessed powerful and long life forces, and were excellent at sealing jutsu. The word "Uzumaki" even refers to either whirpool or maelstrom, a fitting descriptor given the clan symbol.

Naruto's titular character already has the swirl symbol on his orange jumpsuit given that Naruto uses Rasengan, the literal maelstrom of Wind chakra, as his primary jutsu. The secondary meaning is that the Uzumaki clan had their own village in whirling tides, and it was adopted in Konoha as well, as a sign of camaraderie between the Uzumaki and Senju.

4) The Hyuga Clan

One of Konoha's most prominent clans, the Hyuga Clan is known as the strongest clan in Naruto's home village. Their strength lies in Byakugan’s eyes and their mastery over taijutsu. The word Hyuga even refers to "place in the sun," which completely reflects the clan's standing as well as their pride.

Their symbol is likewise reflective of the Byakugan, with the chakra symbol in the middle of a cone of vision or folding fan. The small flame is not only representative of chakra, which the Hyuga clan can see thanks to the Byakugan, but the Will of Fire that flows through each of the Konoha clans.

5) The Aburame Clan

The Aburame Clan are quite possibly the weirdest clan in Naruto's Konoha village. Whereas the previously mentioned clans were exceptional or otherwise straightforward and typical of what one might consider iconic of ninja or martial arts, the Aburame Clan deals in animal jutsu concerning all manner of insects.

Indeed, the word "Aburame" literally translates to "oil woman," though it is also thought of as a variation on "Aburamushi" which means "cockroach," referring to the clan's use of insects as weapons.

The clan's symbol is rather straightforward, a six-legged insect resembling a spider. Seeing as the Aburame Clan are made to live in symbiosis with insects from birth, it is only fitting their symbol would be one. It is certainly a cool design as well, as spiders and/or insects as symbols have shown up in popular culture in heroic and villainous forms.

6) The Ōtsutsuki Clan

The Ōtsutsuki Clan can be described as a horned race of celestial beings, one of whom serves as Naruto Shippuden's final threat. They are a parasitic race of beings that land on a planet, consume its nutrients via God Trees and fruit, and move on like a plague of locusts. Indeed, the term "Ōtsutsuki" literally refers to "big bamboo tree" and is derived from the Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.

That tale references the genealogies of Emperor Suinin, the 11th emperor of Japan, and a consort named Kaguyahime no Mikoto, the daughter of a king named Ōtsutsukitarine no Miko.

Unlike other clans, which usually stick to only one emblem or symbol, the Otsutsuki have two: the main family used an eight-pointed sun ray, while the branch family used a crescent moon and a sun. They both refer back to the almost divine power that the clan has, and their arrogance in considering themselves akin to gods.

7) The Fūma Clan

Fuma Clan Symbol (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The Fūma Clan appear to have distant relations to the Uchiha Clan, and are widely regarded as being aggressive. In truth, their weapon of choice is a massive Fuma Shuriken (or Demon Wind Shuriken): a large, four-bladed weapon that is extremely sharp.

Indeed, the name "Fūma" literally means "Wind Demon" and comes from a real ninja clan founded by legendary ninja Fuma Kotaro who is said to have killed the legendary samurai Hattori Hanzo.

Much like the Aburame Clan, the symbol's meaning is obvious. It's a replication of the giant "Fūma" Shuriken they use. It's quite a weapon, as Sasuke Uchiha demonstrated against Zabuza Momochi early in Naruto. Sometimes some of the coolest symbols are the most basic, after all.

8) The Inuzuka Clan

Much like the Aburame Clan, the Inuzuka Clan uses animals to fight. Unlike the Aburame Clan, however, their animal companions and partners are dogs. The clan bonds with a canine partner(s) when the member reaches a certain age. From then on, the partners are practically inseparable, as shown with Kiba and his partner Akamaru in early Naruto.

Indeed, "Inuzuka" means "dog hill" and refers to the dog samurai Inuzuka from the Japanese epic novel Nansō Satomi Hakkenden written by Kyokutei Bakin.

The distinctive red marks along their cheeks is an important marker of Inuzuka's Clan. It is also a reference to San, a character from the Hayao Mizayaki film Princess Mononoke. Unlike the others on this list, these clan members have their markings and emblems on their faces and cheeks. It's certainly more unique than having it stitched into clothing or on armor.

9) The Sarutobi Clan

The Sarutobi name is a legend in Naruto, as the name Hiruzen Sarutobi was synonymous with Hokage for the first part of the series. They are known for their exceptional strength and hidden jutsu, and in Hiruzen's case summoning the Monkey King: Enma.

The word "Sarutobi" is a combination word meaning "monkey jump": "Saru" is the Japanese character for "monkey", and "Tobi" is the character for "jump".

Who doesn't love monkeys? The Sarutobi Clan's symbol is literally a monkey. A stylized one, to be sure, but a monkey nonetheless. Considering that Enma was the personal summon of Sarutobi, it fits the clan. Another reference to the name Sarutobi is the legendary ninja Sarutobi Sasuke. Animal symbology is unique for a ninja clan, especially when that symbol is a monkey.

10) The Kaguya Clan

The Kaguya Clan symbol on Kimmimaro's forehead (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Kaguya Clan may be all but extinct in modern Naruto, but they left a lasting impression with Kimmimaro in the first part of the series. True to their ancestor, Kaguya Otsutsuki, the Kaguya Clan were as ferocious and savage as their ancestor was. The word "Kaguya" refers to the titular Princess Kaguya from the Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.

The significance of this symbol comes from its influence. The symbol itself has two dots on the forehead that replicate Kaguya's shortly cut eyebrows and zigzag cranial pattern between their heads. According to Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto, the design of the symbol was based off of Heian period aristrocrats.

In other words, the symbol is another sign of Kaguya's arrogance in presuming her nobility, and her clan shares the same idea.

Poll : 0 votes