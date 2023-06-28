Chainsaw Man chapter 134 all but confirms Fakesaw Man as one of Denji's peers

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 was released on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, bringing an exciting return to the series’ current story arc. While fans are unsure of where the story is headed next, it does seem that this latest installment for Fujimoto’s flagship series is laying the groundwork for Denji’s next moves.

Chapter 134 of Chainsaw Man does so by first establishing that the protagonist's planned moves involves doing nothing whatsoever. While fans were intrigued by this new version of Denji, the true highlight of the chapter came later in its final moments.

In the final pages, Chainsaw Man chapter 134 introduces readers to the human form of Fakesaw Man. However, what’s especially exciting about this reveal is the context both within this issue and the recent chapters. That being said, it seems certain that Fakesaw Man is one of Denji’s peers in high school.

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 uses Chainsaw Man Church info to reveal Fakesaw Man’s identity

Brief chapter recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 began with Denji walking through the streets of Tokyo as passersby criticized the way in which Chainsaw Man fights Devils in the city. While not everyone criticized him, Denji didn’t seem to be particularly pleased even by positive mentions of his superhero identity.

At home, Nayuta spoke about the Chainsaw Man Church with him, prompting Denji to say he won’t turn into Chainsaw Man anymore since it puts his normal life with Nayuta at risk. She asks him if a normal life is unbeatable by anything else, which Denji asks Pochita later that night while Nayuta sleeps. Unfortunately, he gets no response and watches TV instead.

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 sees Denji find the Chainsaw Man Church on a talk show, where Haruka Iseumi is speaking on the group’s behalf. Iseumi claims he can let the audience speak to Chainsaw Man right now, prompting Denji to head to the phone. However, Iseumi then pointed to someone at the show, who introduced themselves as Chainsaw Man. This is where the chapter ends, with Nayuta comforting a distressed Denji.

How Fakesaw Man’s identity is all but confirmed

Over the last few chapters, fans have seen Iseumi and Famine Devil Fami’s Chainsaw Man Church group become a major factor in the series’ events. While their current role in the series primarily seems to focus on creating and promoting social unrest, it seems that their overarching objective may have just been revealed.

With Denji now being forced to not transform to protect his and Nayuta’s normal daily lives, Chainsaw Man chapter 134 has seemingly introduced the human form of Fakesaw Man. Although this is unconfirmed by the latest chapter’s end, the student claiming that he is Chainsaw Man is almost certainly one that wouldn’t be made without support.

One of the reasons why the human identity of Fakesaw Man is that of a student stems from a few key facts revealed in recent issues. The most significant reveal is that the Chainsaw Man Church is receiving a large influx of students joining its ranks. This makes sense given that Iseumi and Fami, the apparent leaders of the Church, are students themselves in the Devil Hunters Club.

That aside, this chapter was very good and we got (possible) confirmation that Fakesaw man is connected to the Justice Devil, which means Yuko's death was likely due to a contract breach

There’s also the fact that the person claiming to be Chainsaw Man in Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 looks like an average high school student. Likewise, what appears to be a school uniform is the outfit he’s first seen in. Combined with the recent emphasis on students joining the Church’s ranks, this is almost certain to be the case.

What supports the theory of him being one of Denji’s peers is that Fami and Iseumi still have an unknown third accomplice, which was seen in chapter 132. Considering that the two of them go to Denji’s school and assume that this accomplice is the same person claiming to be Chainsaw Man, it would make sense that they also go to the same school as Denji does.

