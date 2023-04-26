Fakesaw Man's latest appearance takes over the Chainsaw Man fandom

The Chainsaw Man fandom dominated social media on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 following the release of the 128th chapter of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit manga series. While the chapter didn’t necessarily push the series’ plot forward in a big way, there was certainly an exciting cameo in the issue’s closing moments.

Fans saw Fakesaw Man, the colloquial name for a suspected Chainsaw Man impostor, reappear once again at the issue’s end. With many having pushed this plotline to the wayside, it was incredibly jarring to see it return in full force. Likewise, fans are now discussing the possibility that Fakesaw Man is the one who gave Denji blood in Chapter 127.

In any case, social media discussion is being absolutely dominated by Fakesaw Man’s reappearance. Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ reactions to the latest cameo in Chainsaw Man, while addressing some of the theories put forth regarding their identity and motivations.

Chainsaw Man fandom’s latest obsession centers around Fakesaw Man and their motivations

sollister. @cerubium Anyways, whoever this fakesaw man is, i don't think it's someone we know ( like, Yoshida, Haruka, Kishibe or even Akoku )



They do look like they have an adult build... it could be Justice Devil? another fan, maybe? (1/3) Anyways, whoever this fakesaw man is, i don't think it's someone we know ( like, Yoshida, Haruka, Kishibe or even Akoku )They do look like they have an adult build... it could be Justice Devil? another fan, maybe? (1/3) https://t.co/09ujpxUubb

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man’s latest chapter has thrust Denji’s apparent impostor, dubbed Fakesaw Man, back into the spotlight once more. While their reappearance was confusing, in part due to the exact setting and manner of their cameo, it’s clear enough that this person is indeed an impostor of the titular hero.

Fans are now honed in on discussing what their true identity could be as a Devil, as well as whether or not it’s someone whom fans have been previously introduced to.

Generally speaking, the predominant consensus is that this is indeed a brand new character with some new form of Devil ability/name, regardless of whether they themselves are human or Devil.

Chainsaw Man Thoughts @CSM_analysis No matter how I look at it I don't see it being possible that fakesaw is the mysterious blood donor, he's simply too much larger in size No matter how I look at it I don't see it being possible that fakesaw is the mysterious blood donor, he's simply too much larger in size https://t.co/i3YVpnFTSm

Gyro🪼 @HSTotsugeki . Sure finally getting to see FakesawMan was cool and the art was nice but the dialogue was off/bad to me. I'll be honest, I did not like this chapter man. Sure finally getting to see FakesawMan was cool and the art was nice but the dialogue was off/bad to me. I'll be honest, I did not like this chapter man😭. Sure finally getting to see FakesawMan was cool and the art was nice but the dialogue was off/bad to me. https://t.co/eucUWn9Mtb

THEVIOLENCEMAN 🦂 @THEVIOLENCEMAN it would be very cool if koben’s brother is fakesaw man it would be very cool if koben’s brother is fakesaw man

Akechi | 988TWT @LilyisGayAsf2 FAKESAW MAN IS FINWLLY APPEARING AFTER LIKE 20 CCHAPTERS OF WAITING FOR HIM AHHHHHHHH FAKESAW MAN IS FINWLLY APPEARING AFTER LIKE 20 CCHAPTERS OF WAITING FOR HIM AHHHHHHHH https://t.co/E7eILNjG7Q

One interesting point of contention amongst fans is whether or not this latest impostor is the same person who gave Denji blood in the previous issue. Fans are primarily pointing to the apparent difference in clothing between the two individuals. Whereas the latest apparent Fakesaw Man is seen wearing somewhat baggy pants, the pants of whoever gave Denji their blood are much tighter, akin to a school uniform.

A particularly interesting answer as to Fakesaw Man’s identity asserts that the seemingly late Chainsaw Man part 2 character Yuko is set to return. With Yuko once saying she wanted to play a role for bullies similar to the role the titular character plays for Devils, she could have somehow become the new host of whatever is allowing Fakesaw Man to exist.

@760torr @Artuko_ im gonna go out on a whim saying that the fake chainsaw man this chapter is yuko after her encounter with fakesaw man, like yuko wanting to be chainsaw man against bullies and fakesaw man using her as a host and asa regaining conscousness to prolly reveal yuko im gonna go out on a whim saying that the fake chainsaw man this chapter is yuko after her encounter with fakesaw man, like yuko wanting to be chainsaw man against bullies and fakesaw man using her as a host and asa regaining conscousness to prolly reveal yuko

eppy @epppyyy WHAT IF FAKESAW MAN IS BLOOD DEVIL?????? WHAT IF FAKESAW MAN IS BLOOD DEVIL?????? https://t.co/KPTVHHw4fs

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine Denji and Fakesaw Man seeing each other in hell for the first time #chainsawman Denji and Fakesaw Man seeing each other in hell for the first time #chainsawman https://t.co/zKSpBPzulG

ness🌟@ uni @dawwnery i hope fakesaw man is the most random dude ever and not someone we already know sawry i hope fakesaw man is the most random dude ever and not someone we already know sawry

Mumkey🇵🇸 @DaMumkeyBurner #chainsawman128 FAKESAW MAN FINALLY BECOMES RELEVANT AGAIN AND WE STILL DONT GET TO SEE HIM CMOOOOOOOOONUHHH #chainsawman128 FAKESAW MAN FINALLY BECOMES RELEVANT AGAIN AND WE STILL DONT GET TO SEE HIM CMOOOOOOOOONUHHH https://t.co/i22a7KaSZ8

Fans are also speculating over an initial fan theory of there being multiple impostors. Haruka Iseumi is an incredibly popular choice for one of the two Fakesaw Men given this line of thinking. While Iseumi himself did say that his “starter” was a fake one he had surgically implanted due to his obsession with the eponymous hero, this could’ve been a lie.

Did we ever learn who Fakesaw man (the one who killed Yuko) was cause it wasn’t Iseumi since we know he’s a fraud and could Fakesaw be this person that helped Denji??🤔 Slight CSM part 2 SpoilersDid we ever learn who Fakesaw man (the one who killed Yuko) was cause it wasn’t Iseumi since we know he’s a fraud and could Fakesaw be this person that helped Denji??🤔 ⚠️Slight CSM part 2 Spoilers⚠️-------Did we ever learn who Fakesaw man (the one who killed Yuko) was cause it wasn’t Iseumi since we know he’s a fraud and could Fakesaw be this person that helped Denji??🤔 https://t.co/qoyrt0azAi

In any case, fans are incredibly excited for the return of Fakesaw Man in this latest Chainsaw Man issue. Regardless of what their identity or identities end up being, fans have clearly enjoyed debating and theorizing over this mysterious B-plot for the series’ second part. Hopefully fans won’t feel any less enamored upon learning exactly who Fakesaw Men is, or who the Fakesaw Men are.

