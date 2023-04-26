Fakesaw Man's latest appearance takes over the Chainsaw Man fandom

The Chainsaw Man fandom dominated social media on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 following the release of the 128th chapter of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit manga series. While the chapter didn’t necessarily push the series’ plot forward in a big way, there was certainly an exciting cameo in the issue’s closing moments.
Fans saw Fakesaw Man, the colloquial name for a suspected Chainsaw Man impostor, reappear once again at the issue’s end. With many having pushed this plotline to the wayside, it was incredibly jarring to see it return in full force. Likewise, fans are now discussing the possibility that Fakesaw Man is the one who gave Denji blood in Chapter 127.
In any case, social media discussion is being absolutely dominated by Fakesaw Man’s reappearance. Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ reactions to the latest cameo in Chainsaw Man, while addressing some of the theories put forth regarding their identity and motivations.
Chainsaw Man fandom’s latest obsession centers around Fakesaw Man and their motivations
As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man’s latest chapter has thrust Denji’s apparent impostor, dubbed Fakesaw Man, back into the spotlight once more. While their reappearance was confusing, in part due to the exact setting and manner of their cameo, it’s clear enough that this person is indeed an impostor of the titular hero.
Fans are now honed in on discussing what their true identity could be as a Devil, as well as whether or not it’s someone whom fans have been previously introduced to.
Generally speaking, the predominant consensus is that this is indeed a brand new character with some new form of Devil ability/name, regardless of whether they themselves are human or Devil.
One interesting point of contention amongst fans is whether or not this latest impostor is the same person who gave Denji blood in the previous issue. Fans are primarily pointing to the apparent difference in clothing between the two individuals. Whereas the latest apparent Fakesaw Man is seen wearing somewhat baggy pants, the pants of whoever gave Denji their blood are much tighter, akin to a school uniform.
A particularly interesting answer as to Fakesaw Man’s identity asserts that the seemingly late Chainsaw Man part 2 character Yuko is set to return. With Yuko once saying she wanted to play a role for bullies similar to the role the titular character plays for Devils, she could have somehow become the new host of whatever is allowing Fakesaw Man to exist.
Fans are also speculating over an initial fan theory of there being multiple impostors. Haruka Iseumi is an incredibly popular choice for one of the two Fakesaw Men given this line of thinking. While Iseumi himself did say that his “starter” was a fake one he had surgically implanted due to his obsession with the eponymous hero, this could’ve been a lie.
In any case, fans are incredibly excited for the return of Fakesaw Man in this latest Chainsaw Man issue. Regardless of what their identity or identities end up being, fans have clearly enjoyed debating and theorizing over this mysterious B-plot for the series’ second part. Hopefully fans won’t feel any less enamored upon learning exactly who Fakesaw Men is, or who the Fakesaw Men are.
