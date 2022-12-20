Chainsaw Man chapter 114: Iseumi, Yoshida, and more arrive at the aquarium as Asa realizes her similarities to Denji

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 was released on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, bringing with it some exciting confirmation that the Eternity Devil has indeed returned. Fans also saw Denji and Asa’s date continue to fall apart, with the two seemingly being unable to agree on anything whatsoever.

However, the two are somewhat saved from this torturous experience with the arrival of several characters to the aquarium in Chainsaw Man chapter 114. Among them is fan-favorite Hirofumi Yoshida, as well as the theorized Chainsaw Man imposter, Haruka Iseumi.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 sees Asa realize just how similar she and Denji are

Chainsaw Man chapter 114: Help has arrived…?

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 begins with Asa questioning how long the hallway is, as Denji tries to explain that it’s the Eternity Devil’s fault. Asa tells him to quit making things up, saying he isn’t even a Devil Hunter. This prompts Denji to accurately say he knows more about Devils than she thinks, but Asa childishly says she knows more since she’s in the Devil Hunter Club.

A third party then says that it’s true and Asa does know more about Devils, eventually being revealed to be Haruka Iseumi of the Devil Hunter Club. Two other members are in tow behind him, with Denji asking “who the hell” he is. Iseumi criticizes Denji’s dirty mouth and tries to introduce himself as the Devil Hunter Club and Student Council President, but is interrupted.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 reveals the interrupter to be Hirofumi Yoshida, who greets Denji. Denji asks what he’s doing here, with Yoshida calling it a coincidence since he felt like looking at fish today. Before he knew it, they were trapped in here by “a nasty Devil.” A member of the Devil Hunter Club tells Iseumi that Yoshida went from civilian Devil Hunter to Public Safety while still in high school.

Iseumi calls the development “curiouser and curiouser” before once again trying to formally introduce himself to Denji. However, this is interrupted by the other Devil Hunter Club member screaming about being trapped and how this isn’t a dream. In a very Kobeni Higashiyama-like manner, he begins freaking out about how he only joined the Devil Hunter Club to earn scholarships at his mother’s behest.

An unimpressed Asa stares on, while the other member of the Devil Hunter Club besides Iseumi explains that they’re on patrol since the aquarium “gets a lot of Devil activity.” Chainsaw Man chapter 114 then sees him explain that a Devil’s power is making the hallway stretch on forever, with the only options for escape being killing the Devil or waiting for outside help to arrive.

Asa then remembers the Famine Devil’s words, promising her that she won’t be leaving the aquarium until Denji is turned into a weapon. She looks back over at Denji, who seems unimpressed as Iseumi finally introduces himself. He asks the two to obey his orders since he’s the Devil Hunter Club president, identifying their two goals as killing the Devil and surviving.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114: A new way out

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 then sees Asa remember that, as far as she knows, Iseumi is Chainsaw Man. She deduces that if she does what he says, she may be able to escape without turning Denji into a weapon. She then realizes that if she kills Iseumi, she won’t need to turn anyone into a weapon, allowing her to reclaim her body from Yoru without causing trouble for anyone else.

She then realizes that she has no chance of killing Iseumi on her own, prompting her to once again question her resolve in turning Denji into a weapon. She begins looking down at the ground with a sad expression as one of the Devil Hunter Club members asks Denji if she’s okay. Denji says he has no idea, prompting the group of six to begin walking.

They’re seen trying to escape in ways similar to what Special Division 4 tried in the original Eternity Devil arc, with the same methods proving futile here. Eventually, they reach an employee lounge-like room with a fridge filled with water for them to drink. Iseumi reveals that should they run out, there’s more water in the identical fridge in the identical lounge 20 meters down the hall.

Thus, if they keep moving from lounge to lounge, they won’t go thirsty. Asa points out that they need food, prompting Yoshida and one of the Devil Hunter Club members to enter with fish from the aquarium’s tanks. However, Asa points out that an aquarium won’t have a food source, prompting the likely-Higashiyama sibling to proclaim with an “ah!” that they have some fire.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 sees the boy explain that his bullies make him light their cigarettes, so he carries a lighter. He then points to some lounge newspapers, saying they can be used as kindling to make a fire big enough to cook on. Asa then says she can’t eat fish, seemingly annoying Iseumi and confusing Yoshida and the supposed-Higashiyama sibling.

Yoshida and the two other Devil Hunter Club members look at her with confusion, making Asa nervous and prompting her to head outside the room. She then sees Denji here, asking what he was doing after he shouts out in surprise. He initially says nothing, but after Asa points out how he’s acting like he was caught, he admits to taking a thousand yen out of a bag on the ground.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114: Useless and useless-er

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 sees Asa accuse Denji of theft and call him a thief, but Denji responds that it’s finders, keepers, and he won’t be relinquishing the money. She says he’s the only one who isn’t helping out and asks if he’s ashamed, prompting him to point out that she hasn’t done anything to help out either. This infuriates and embarrasses Asa, prompting her to call Denji a thief and tell him to go to hell.

Denji responds in kind, with the two chanting this directive at one another as he walks down the hall. Asa questions what’s wrong with him, wondering how he can act like that after she went on a date with him. She muses that maybe she should turn Denji into a weapon, asking Yoru for her opinion before realizing that her body’s roommate is nowhere to be found.

This almost seems to sadden Asa, who eventually says that she isn't a loser like Denji and that she must contribute to the group in some way. She then has an idea, with Chainsaw Man chapter 114 showing her reentering the room with a cellphone and surprising the four boys inside. She’s able to get a signal as she holds it up in the air, getting “a bar for a second there.”

Iseumi encourages her to track down the signal further since it’ll allow them to call for help from Devil Hunters on the outside. Everyone encourages her to keep holding the phone higher, seemingly pleasing her as a smile begins appearing on her face. Asa says she feels like a signal is somewhere close, with Yoshida questioning how she owns a cell phone.

The eye-patched Devil Hunter Club member says that she’s ahead of the times, luckily for them, as everyone praises this development, and Iseumi says they just need to wait for a rescue. However, Asa continues straining herself to get higher and higher to get a better signal, eventually tripping and falling “at the most critical moment” like she always does.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 then reveals the cell phone to be broken in two and completely unusable. As she looks at the others with a shocked expression, the two Devil Hunter Club members appear devastated, while Yoshida simply laughs. A now clearly embarrassed Asa looks to Iseumi, who sighs and says he expected better from her, saying she complains, isn’t a team player, and fails to come through in the clutch.

Asa’s mouth drops, seemingly in disbelief at Iseumi’s words which essentially paint her as helpful as Denji has been in the situation. The issue then ends with her sitting outside in the hallway by herself, head on her knees, clearly lamenting her latest accidental fall.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114: In summation

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 sees the new Eternity Devil arc continue in roaring fashion, all but officially confirming the Eternity Devil as responsible for the aquarium incident. The arrival of Yoshida and the Devil Hunter Club makes the arc even more interesting, adding in some extra drama for Asa, who still believes Iseumi to be the real Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man chapter 114 is also great in how it sees Asa realize that she’s just as useless as Denji in this current situation, or so she thinks. While this isn’t the case in truth, it makes for a great moment of humility and realization for her. Combined with her recent waffling on whether or not to kill Denji, fans may see her try and save his life by killing Iseumi instead.

In any case, Chainsaw Man chapter 114 seemingly puts all the pieces in play to truly begin the new Eternity Devil arc. Fans can expect the action to at least begin building up in the next issue, which is set to be released via official platforms at midnight JST on Wednesday, December 28.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

