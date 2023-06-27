Chainsaw Man chapter 134: Denji takes a shocking vow to save Nayuta as a new Chainsaw Man appears

Chainsaw Man chapter 134, titled ‘Ordinary Happiness’, was released on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The latest chapter focuses on a bemused and exasperated Denji over the conflicting viewpoints of the protestors and the Chainsaw Man supporters. While the chapter also extends the reunion of Denji and Nayuta, it also focuses on a much-awaited character who finally reveals himself.

Furthermore, Chainsaw Man chapter 134, steeped in the characteristic humor of Tatsuki Fujimoto, elaborates on a shocked Denji as he watches his ‘doppelganger’ on TV, unable to do anything. Chapter 134 also has a moment when Denji questions himself, or rather, Pochita, about the life that he is living.

In addition, the chapter once again reunites the reader with their beloved Meowy. However, one has to say that the highlight of the chapter was certainly the fake Chainsaw man and, of course, Denji’s reaction. This article highlights the events of Chainsaw Man chapter 134.

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 extends Nayuta and Denji’s reunion and sees the entry of the much-awaited fake chainsaw man

Chainsaw Man chapter 134: Ordinary Happiness

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man begins with a tired-looking Denji on the street, returning home. Denji seems to be tired of all the slogans of the protestors and the chainsaw man supporters. While some people have been supporting Chainsaw Man for his actions, others are simply vilifying him for causing destruction to buildings.

The non-supporters even said that destroying buildings makes him no different than a devil. On the other hand, the supporters acknowledged him for defeating the Falling Devil and preventing a ‘real Nostradamus’ scenario. However, Denji, aka the real Chainsaw Man, was simply too bemused and tired to hear them all.

Returning home, Denji is united with Nayuta, Meowy, and his dog. Nayuta mentions how the news channels were talking about the Chainsaw Man Church and how they branded them as ‘brainwashed, dangerous kids’. However, Denji is too preoccupied with his thoughts to reply. Eventually, he mentions that the Church’s days are numbered because he is not going to turn into Chainsaw Man anymore. Because if he does, then Nayuta will die, and Denji simply cannot lose anyone again.

However, Denji did acknowledge that the thought of not turning into Chainsaw Man killed him from the inside a bit. So, that’s why he wondered if he was content with his life or not. He also added that nothing could beat living a normal life. When Nayuta asked if Denji really thought that nothing could beat living a normal life, Denji’s affirmative answer, ‘I do,’ was followed by another ‘I do,’ but with a ‘right?’ at the end, displaying a sign of discrepancy between his answer and his real desire.

The time shifts to night, and Nayuta is shown to be asleep with the dogs beside her. Denji, in the bathroom, sitting on the toilet, asks Pochita if the life he is living is like heaven or not. He quickly states that despite living an ideal, heavenly life, he wants to dream of something even higher. Thoughts after thoughts haunt Denji. Suddenly Meowy appears, to whom Denji asks whether she’s also having trouble sleeping.

The panel shifts to Denji watching the news, where a tussle between the protestors and the chainsaw man's supporters is shown. The protestors disdainfully object to the students playing devil hunters. The Chainsaw Man Church defends their activity, citing that they do notify the Ministry of Defense in advance. However, Haruka Iseomi, the president of the Devil Hunters Club, also says that they have real-life combat experience and that killing the devils is not just a game to them.

He goes on to add that the Devil Hunter Club members have accepted the teachings of the Chainsaw Man, and their sense of justice propels them to save the citizens of Japan. When asked whether Chainsaw Man directly gave them the order or not, Iseomi was quick to say yes.

He even asked the protestors whether they would like to hear Chainsaw Man speak for himself. Denji, watching the whole news on TV, is shocked to hear this and looks at his telephone, expecting it to ring any minute. However, what followed absolutely flummoxed him—a man calling himself Chainsaw Man appeared on TV.

The fake chainsaw man addressed the protestors and explained how he gained the power to turn into Chainsaw Man in a fateful encounter with the Justice Devil. However, he also added that, as the Chainsaw Man, he fights to create a world without devils. Seeing all these, Denji cannot control his anger and disdainfully rejects all the things that the fake chainsaw man said. His furious outburst wakes Nayuta up. The chapter ends with Nayuta consoling a distraught Denji, who feels as if he is more Chainsaw Man than his fake counterpart.

Chainsaw Man chapter 134: In summation

Therefore, the readers can see that Chainsaw Man chapter 134 has introduced a much-awaited character: the fake Chainsaw Man. Moreover, the chapter primarily focused on Denji's dilemma, Nayuta, and, of course, Meowy. Furthermore, Chainsaw Man chapter 134 also continues the conflicting viewpoints of the protestors and the Chainsaw Man Church.

Most likely, the next chapter will provide more information about the fake chainsaw man. It remains to be seen how Denji can handle this situation and whether he breaks the vow and transforms into Chainsaw Man or not. On the other hand, the next chapter may also shift to Asa and the War Devil.

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 134 had mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s impeccable humor. Though the chapter had less action, it provided an interesting situation for Denji.

