Chainsaw Man Chapter 133: Yoshida's allegiance revealed as Denji and Nayuta reunite

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 was released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, bringing with it the exciting reunion of Denji and Nayuta following their respective captures. While a happy moment in and of itself, the actual context of how it occurs is far from pleasant, with a new threat of death looming overhead for at least the latter, if not both.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 elaborates on the current popular opinion on the titular hero as well as finally confirming Hirofumi Yoshida’s true allegiances. While his exact goals are still unclear, seemingly keeping him in play as a Death Devil candidate, exactly who he’s choosing to work with is clear by the issue’s end.

While it’s surprising to see Nayuta and Denji released so early, Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 seemingly does so for a good reason. Furthermore, with the way in which the issue ends, it’s likely far from the last time fans will see Yoshida make a play against the Devilish duo.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 sees Denji and Nayuta reunited with a threat of death looming overhead

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133: Tough choices

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 begins with shots of a group of civilians protesting the titular character, calling him "trash," "dangerous," and even a "cancer on society." Denji and Hirofumi Yoshida are then shown sitting at a restaurant nearby, with the latter explaining to Denji that the protestors are calling for Public Safety to treat Chainsaw Man as a Devil and to put him down.

Denji questions why, saying he’s a good boy, to which Yoshida simply replies that they don’t like him. The protagonist then sees people clashing with the protestors, identifying them as followers of Haruka Iseumi’s Chainsaw Man Society group. Denji questions why they’re fighting the protestors, to which Yoshida responds that it’s because they like him.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 sees Denji call it nice to have people fight over him. Yoshida then says that the Chainsaw Man Society consisted largely of Denji’s fans and Devil victims. However, young people are joining at high rates lately, with the total membership now exceeding 20 thousand members.

abbie ★ @biyuuji i'm crying after yoshida tied denji up in a basement he just took him out to lunch???€\%??}?*^,?? i'm crying after yoshida tied denji up in a basement he just took him out to lunch???€\%??}?*^,?? https://t.co/NO2Wt2yEYh

Yoshida adds that while a majority are still in school, they’ll eventually be old enough to vote. Likewise, politicians are contributing supplies to the Society as well. Yoshida says all of this to the effect of telling Denji that he no longer has sole control over Chainsaw Man, especially with the chance of these protests and "Chainsaw Mania" evolving into a larger conflict.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 sees Denji cut right to the chase, asking Yoshida what he has to do to see Nayuta and the dogs. Yoshida tells him that he wants him to do absolutely nothing, or, in other words, never transform into Chainsaw Man again. Denji makes a disgusted face before outright refusing, to which Yoshida threatens to kill Nayuta if he doesn’t comply.

Yoshida comments on how Denji longs to live a normal life, saying that if he just stops transforming, he can live that life with Nayuta by his side. Yoshida calls it Denji’s chance to be human again, saying that he can go to the same school as always and that the two of them can even hang out as friends, and then he can go home to his loved ones, Nayuta and the dogs.

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed Denji's never felt like he's been wanted his whole life. From his father, to Makima, and I think even himself. That's why he's so attached to this idea of being Chainsaw Man.. because at least like this, he feels like HE is someone to be desired, fought for, and worth being loved Denji's never felt like he's been wanted his whole life. From his father, to Makima, and I think even himself. That's why he's so attached to this idea of being Chainsaw Man.. because at least like this, he feels like HE is someone to be desired, fought for, and worth being loved https://t.co/2bSTvKRfg3

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 sees Yoshida implore Denji to live as a human and forgo being Chainsaw Man, saying he can be happy enough without it. Denji responds that he wants to be Chainsaw Man and wants everyone to pay attention to him. Yoshida questions if Denji understands him, reiterating that Nayuta will die if Denji transforms into Chainsaw Man again.

Denji says he doesn’t want either of those realities, prompting Yoshida to break down Denji’s choice to its bare bones—Nayuta’s life and his own desires. Denji responds by saying he chooses two choices, prompting Yoshida to stand up and become visibly frustrated while reminding him that he can only choose one.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 sees Yoshida question if Denji cares if Nayuta dies, prompting Denji to call out to the protestors and ask them to kill Yoshida for him. This causes Yoshida to smile and laugh at how Denji is even more daft than he thought when someone begins calling out to the latter from the crowd.

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed "Give her lots of hugs" - Pochita



I know this was said in regards to the Control Devil, but I also felt like it was said to Denji as well. He always wanted a hug too... now he has someone that loves him enough to jump into his arms and do it in Nayuta "Give her lots of hugs" - PochitaI know this was said in regards to the Control Devil, but I also felt like it was said to Denji as well. He always wanted a hug too... now he has someone that loves him enough to jump into his arms and do it in Nayuta https://t.co/D7PW9MFqJd

Nayuta and the dogs are seen running through the protest towards Denji, with the two embracing in the street as Nayuta tells him that he stinks. Denji says it’s because he hasn’t had a bath, while Yoshida yells at his colleague for letting them meet too soon. Yoshida tries to get Denji’s attention, saying that he was about to choose Nayuta’s life and get sent home together.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 sees Yoshida question why he didn’t just choose, but instead tells Denji that if he transforms into Chainsaw Man, Public Safety would kill Nayuta. She questions Yoshida’s words, telling Denji to tell the former to "eff off," but Denji simply stares at Yoshida instead.

He asks Yoshida if he’s done, adding that the two are going home in that case, before walking away. Yoshida questions if Denji didn’t understand him as the issue comes to an end.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133: In summation

Kal @Kobeniscar #chainsawman133



It’s killing me how Denji is slowly breaking Yoshida like he is losing his shit LMAO it reminds me of how Power and Denji made Aki lose it It’s killing me how Denji is slowly breaking Yoshida like he is losing his shit LMAO it reminds me of how Power and Denji made Aki lose it #chainsawman133It’s killing me how Denji is slowly breaking Yoshida like he is losing his shit LMAO it reminds me of how Power and Denji made Aki lose it https://t.co/KARogC7xl3

While certainly an unexpected direction for the issue to take, Chainsaw Man Chapter 133’s events do explain why Denji and Nayuta were taken into custody. Although it’s somewhat confusing to see them both let out of custody so early, this can likely be explained by Yoshida thinking that he could successfully convince Denji in a more neutral environment.

That being said, with the two now in Public Safety’s sights, it’s unlikely that this is the last time they’re captured and/or interrogated by Yoshida and his team. Likewise, Yoshida’s exact relation to and role in Public Safety will become clearer as he continues pushing Denji to abandon his life as the series’ titular hero.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

