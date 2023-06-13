Chainsaw Man chapter 132: Why Yoshida was not the one with Iseumi, explained

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 132 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, fans saw a truly confusing start to the next arc of the series’ Academy saga. With the issue opening up on Nayuta in school, the final panels being centered on Denji being in Hirofumi Yoshida’s custody have fans truly baffled on what’s next.

That’s also not to mention everything that happens in between these two points, which is arguably where Chainsaw Man chapter 132 becomes most confusing. One particularly intriguing scene sees Famine Devil Fami and Haruka Iseumi reveal themselves to have a third partner in their efforts, one who isn’t fully revealed in the issue.

While Chainsaw Man chapter 132 may not have confirmed who this enigmatic individual is, some fans are certain that it’s none other than Hirofumi Yoshida. However, there are some context clues within the issue’s events that suggest otherwise, as well as a few symbolic implications that further this suggestion.

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 likely setting up eventual Fakesaw Man reveal via Fami, Iseumi’s partner

Brief chapter recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 began with a scene showing Nayuta in school eating lunch with her friends, who were discussing how many kids were absent. This was interrupted by armed guards running into the cafeteria and pointing their weapons at Nayuta. The issue then shifted to Asa Mitaka, who was having a recurring dream of traversing an alleyway littered with chicken corpses.

Asa is then shown waking up in a hospital, thinking about how Chainsaw Man saved her again, while a nearby TV was showing a talk show where Chainsaw Man was being discussed. It was then revealed that Haruka Iseumi was the one speaking, eventually revealing Famine Devil Fami to be backstage and asking him to go on the show.

While Iseumi rants about being made a fool, Chainsaw Man chapter 132 shows Iseumi being calmed down by an unseen individual, seemingly via some sort of power. The issue then focused on Denji, who woke up and found himself captured by Hirofumi Yoshida, who explained that Denji and Nayuta are both under his and his organization’s protection for now, as the chapter ended.

Why Yoshida wasn’t with Iseumi, explained

There are a few key points within the issue that emphasize that Yoshida was not the one with Iseumi. Easily the strongest argument for this is the fact that both Denji and Asa are established as waking up either during or just prior to a shift in focus for each of them. This would suggest that the two woke up at fairly similar times to one another, given this narrative structure and emphasis.

Likewise, Iseumi’s talk show was implied to be broadcast live on television given the fact that a post-show backstage scene was shown. If author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto didn’t intend for this implication, Chainsaw Man chapter 132 likely would’ve shown Iseumi and co. in a different location.

Therefore, it’s very unlikely that Yoshida was able to rush from the backstage segment to Denji’s holding cell in time before the latter woke up. Yoshida's not being present backstage is also further supported by the fact that he had to ask Fami about the Nostradamus prophecy several issues prior. Whereas the enigmatic individual seen backstage is apparently knowledgeable of Fami’s plan, it’s been established that Yoshida is not knowledgeable of the current situation.

This conclusion is further supported when bearing in mind the popular fan theory that Yoshida is the Death Devil in the context of Chainsaw Man chapter 132. All three of the confirmed Four Horsemen Devils seen in the issue (Nayuta, Fami, and Asa) are shown to be in very white and bright scenes.

However, the enigmatic individual speaking to Iseumi is covered by overpowering darkness rather than blinding light. Assuming Yoshida is indeed the Death Devil, it would make more sense for Fujimoto to tease him as the one speaking to Iseumi by having him silhouetted by blinding light rather than shadowy darkness.

With all of this in mind, it seems unlikely that Yoshida is the individual speaking to Iseumi. Instead, it’s more likely that Fakesaw Man is the one speaking to Iseumi, considering his implied allegiance to her after failing to stop the Falling Devil from pursuing Asa and Denji. However, this is all speculative, with soon-to-come issues of the series likely to answer the question one way or another.

