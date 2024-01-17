One Piece chapter 1104 raw scans: Sanji steps up as Luffy disappears, Saturn is injured, and more

One Piece chapter 1104’s raw scans were released on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, bringing with them an exciting inside look at the events and artwork of the upcoming issue. Although nothing is considered official until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the spoiler process for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s series has proven very reliable in the past.

Likewise, fans are excitedly analyzing the raw scans for One Piece chapter 1104, looking to find any hidden details which weren’t mentioned in the initial text-based spoilers for the issue. Fans are also excitedly focusing on Sanji, who deflects an attack from Saturn directed at Bonney with shocking ease.

One Piece chapter 1104 sees the other Straw Hats step up as fighting begins and Luffy disappears

Raw scans

Intriguingly, it seems that the currently available One Piece chapter 1104 raw scans are missing the opening pages of the issue. According to text-based spoilers, this is where Dr. Vegapunk and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn each internally question how Kuma is able to move right now, or how he knew Bonney was on Egghead Island. For the former, both confirm that the self-destruct switch inside of Kuma should prevent him from moving or taking any orders.

These pages also see Kuma reminisce about his life briefly before his punch makes contact with Saint Saturn, although it’s specified that nothing new is shown here thankfully. The first pages of the raw scans with story content then appear, showing Kuma punching Saturn in the face with devastating force and results.

The One Piece chapter 1104 raw scans confirm that he’s sent flying across the island into some buildings, which then fall on top of and damage him further. Bonney and Kuma’s reunion is then shown, with Kuma picking up and holding his now 12-year-old daughter. Dialogue is seen here which appears to be a mix of Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney given what the text-based spoilers claimed.

The raw scans then show Saturn standing back up, but missing an arm and a horn from the attack. However, what appear to be the black flames surrounding him gravitate towards his arm and horn, seemingly morphing into new body parts and healing Saturn as a result. Saturn then tries to attack Kuma and Bonney, with the former now seemingly deactivated, but Sanji steps up and easily redirects Saturn’s attack.

The One Piece chapter 1104 raw scans then see Franky using his Radical Beam attack on Saturn, piercing him but seemingly doing minimal damage. Dr. Vegapunk is then shown confronting Admiral Kizaru, who has a sad expression and almost seems to be on the verge of tears over the current situation.

The last page of the currently available raw scans then shows the Marine ships surrounding the island, as Saint Saturn seemingly gives them an order. According to text-based spoilers, this is Saturn ordering a Buster Call attack on Egghead Island, which has been teased throughout the Egghead arc. The raw scans also reconfirm that the series will not be on break next week, as was previously reported before and in the text-based spoilers.

