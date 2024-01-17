One Piece chapter 1104 hasn't dashed all hopes of Kizaru helping the Straw Hats yet

One of the most popular and intriguing theories heading into the release week of One Piece chapter 1104 was that Admiral Kizaru would betray the Marines and ally with the Straw Hats. This largely stemmed from a sequence of panels in the previous issue, which saw Luffy mysteriously given food to eat before a panel of a quiet Kizaru was shown.

Unsurprisingly, many fans took this as the first clue to Kizaru’s true intentions and allegiances, expecting the coming One Piece chapter 1104 to cement this by seeing him turn on the Marines. Yet, as Bartholomew Kuma arrived on Egghead Island and began fighting Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, fans instead saw Kizaru targeting the Straw Hats once again.

Likewise, many were dejected by this progression, and seemingly gave up all hope of Kizaru allying with the Straw Hats once the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1104 were released. However, Kizaru joining up with Luffy and co might still be on the cards, especially thanks to how strategic the current Marine Admiral seems to be.

Kizaru likely biding his time in One Piece chapter 1104 and will turn face once Straw Hats’ victory is secured

Expand Tweet

While the One Piece chapter 1104 spoilers did seemingly dash all hopes of Kizaru joining the Straw Hats, there’s a very sound and logical explanation for why he began fighting them again. Despite the arrival of Kuma and the start of his fight with Saturn, the Straw Hats’ victory on Egghead Island is still far from secured.

Likewise, Kizaru is almost certainly hedging his bets and playing both sides until a clear victor is evident. Assuming he was the one who gave Luffy food, this would also explain why he seemingly purposefully stayed quiet as Saturn and the other Marines noticed Luffy eating. By not drawing attention to himself, he can ensure that he plays both sides while still supporting those he wants to see victorious, the Straw Hats.

The available spoilers for One Piece chapter 1104 at the time of this article’s writing also fail to mention any specifics about Kizaru beginning to fight the Straw Hats again. As additional spoilers and raw scans come out, it’s more likely than not that fans will see clues that hint at Kizaru trying to hedge his bets rather than go all out and defeat the Straw Hats.

Expand Tweet

It’s also worth mentioning that even with the latest spoilers for the manga series, the evidence is still overwhelmingly in favor of Kizaru trying to ally himself with the Straw Hats. A key piece of supporting evidence for this is his fight with Luffy, which seemingly saw him waste time from completing his true objective of killing Dr. Vegapunk. There’s also the fact that Kizaru missed an attack on a wide-open Dr. Vegapunk when the opportunity presented itself.

In any case, it’s clear that One Piece chapter 1104’s currently available spoilers are, so far, not concrete evidence of Kizaru looking to oppose the Straw Hats. Instead, it’s much more likely that he’s cautiously hedging his bets until he knows for sure that the Straw Hats will win. Likewise, fans can expect to see Kizaru outwardly show his true loyalty in subsequent releases as the Egghead arc’s climax continues.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.