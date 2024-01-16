One Piece Episode 1091: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1091 is set to release on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 9:30AM JST. As the stage is set for the concurrent events of the Egghead arc, fans are eagerly awaiting news on what the upcoming episode’s primary focus will be.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1091 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1091, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1091 likely to focus on the Straw Hats for the foreseeable future

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1091 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, January 21, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1091 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, January 20, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, January 20, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Episode 1090 recap

Zoro and the other Straw Hats' discussion with Dr. Vegapunk will likely be the main focus of One Piece Episode 1091 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1090 began with the Straw Hats narrowly escaping the bite of a robotic shark. However, Luffy, Chopper, and Jewelry Bonney all fell into the sea as a result, unable to swim as Devil Fruit users. This forced Jinbe to dive in and rescue them, finding the ship missing upon resurfacing. The shark then attacked Jinbe, forcing him to retreat underwater as the perspective shifted to Marine Base G-14.

At G-14, Tashigi was shown caring for the children from Punk Hazard, with some even showing signs of recovery from the gigantification experiments. Vice Admiral Doll was then introduced and approached Tashigi, asking her to do something about Helmeppo. However, she said nothing could be done, as Helmeppo and fellow SWORD member Hibari were seen pleading with Prince Grus to go with them to Pirate Island to rescue Koby. However, he refused.

After the group decided that all they could do was wait, the perspective shifted again back to Luffy’s group. Bonney became annoyed that Luffy didn’t recognize her before being astonished that he’s a Yonko due to the discrepancy in his current appearance versus his poster. She also confirmed that her crew was missing as they began to explore Egghead Island. The episode ended with a woman claiming to be Dr. Vegapunk saving the rest of the crew and their ship.

What to expect (speculative)

Given the shocking introduction of Dr. Vegapunk in the final moments of the previous installment, One Piece Episode 1091 will likely pick up from this very scene. The Straw Hats’ reactions to this news will likely be shown, with the primary confusion being over the belief that Dr. Vegapunk is a man. This will likely segue into some sort of explanation from the woman claiming to be the famed scientist.

One Piece Episode 1091 will also likely focus on Luffy’s group exploring Egghead Island, showing various inventions which Dr. Vegapunk came up with on the island. However, fans are unlikely to see any focus given outside of the Straw Hat crew, given the early stages the Egghead arc currently finds itself in.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.