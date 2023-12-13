Crunchyroll reveals Winter 2024 anime line-up and release schedule

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Crunchyroll announced their highly anticipated full Winter 2024 anime lineup and release schedule, including the dub languages for the series. While some anime series are still slated as “coming soon” rather than receiving full-fledged release dates, all series that the platform will offer for the season are listed.

Crunchyroll also specified which anime series will continue into the Winter 2024 anime season from the Fall 2024 season, including Frieren, Shangri-La Frontier, and more. As always, weekly series such as One Piece will also be “continuing” from the previous season. The company has also confirmed that they will announce more titles for the season at later dates.

Crunchyroll’s packed Winter 2024 anime schedule one of most exciting in recent years

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll released their full Winter 2024 anime schedule earlier today, which will mark the first anime season of the 2024 calendar year. Currently announced premiere dates range from Friday, December 29, 2023 to Sunday, January 14, 2024. However, with some series still needing formal release dates, this range could potentially be expanded beyond January 14.

The Winter 2024 anime series, which are listed as “coming soon” with no full release dates, include Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2, and The Witch and the Beast. Mashle season 2 is set to receive dubs in Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Hindi. The Witch and the Beast is currently announced for just an English dub, while Doctor Elise has no current planned dubs.

Anime which are set to continue on from the previous season include Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, The Apothecary Diaries, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange, Case Closed (Detective Conan), Soaring Sky! Precure, Shangri-La Frontier, and Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc. The full list of newly debuting anime series for the Winter 2024 anime season and the languages they’re set to receive dubs in is as follows:

December 29

BURN THE WITCH #0.8

January 1

Fluffy Paradise

January 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German)

Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 (English)

January 5

The Demon Prince of Momochi House (English and Latin American Spanish)

Sasaki and Peeps (English)

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi)

January 6

One Piece - Egghead Island arc

Solo Leveling (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu)

A Sign of Affection (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German)

Tales of Wedding Rings

January 7

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! (Brazilian Portuguese)

Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)

January 8

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil (English)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi)

High Card Season 2

January 9

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord (Hindi)

January 10

Metallic Rouge (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu)

Sengoku Youko

January 11

Delusional Monthly Magazine

January 13

Bucchigiri?! (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi)

January 14

Meiji Gekken: 1874

The Fire Hunter Season 2

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will announce more Winter 2024 anime season titles available on their platform at a later date.

