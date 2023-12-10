One Piece chapter 1102: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1102 is set to release on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12 am JST. With Bonney’s escape and the start of her piracy career having been revealed, fans are curious to see where the series goes, in terms of the focus of its next release.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1102 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers in circulation, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best. At the moment, fans only have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing.

One Piece chapter 1102 set to see Bonney’s rise to piracy fame chronicled, as she looks for her father Kuma

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1102 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, December 25, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. Few fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. Exact time of release, however, varies by region and timezones.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1102 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 25, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, December 25, 2023

Chapter 1101 recap

Kuma's loss of consciousness is seemingly being set up for a focus in One Piece chapter 1102 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1101 began with a miniature flashback, which saw Kuma remembering one of the Revolutionary Army’s trips to the Goa Kingdom. He essentially forced Dragon into revealing that his son lives in the area, prompting a return to the present, where Kuma watched Luffy train in the forest. Kuma then got a call from the Marines, and although Luffy heard the noise, by the time he turned to look, Kuma was already gone.

Kuam then went to go help a merchant ship being attacked by pirates, while his letters to Bonney narrated the issue. However, it’s then revealed that Alpha had been intercepting and destroying all of Kuma’s letters to Bonney. Conney then instructed Bonney to keep her powers a secret from Alpha and the others, as the scene shifted back to Egghead Island. Kuma and Stussy (the clone) have a discussion about their respective fates briefly.

It’s then revealed that Kuma has one year left until he loses his consciousness, prompting a return back to the Sorbet Kingdom. Conney discovers Alpha’s true identity and organizes an escape for Bonney, which is initially successful. However, Alpha chases after her, prompting Bonney to use her Distortion Future attack to fight like Nika, which is similar to Luffy’s Gear Third. The chapter ends with her successfully escaping to the sea to look for Kuma.

What to expect (speculative)

With both Bonney and Kuma now officially on the seas, One Piece chapter 1102 will likely open up with a brief montage of both of them going about their respective objectives. This will likely culminate in Bonney finding her way to Egghead Island on the day Kuma is set to lose his consciousness.

One Piece chapter 1102 should then finally explain the dialogue which ran through Bonney’s mind as she lunged at Saint Jaygarcia Saturn on contemporary Egghead Island. Fans will also likely see Kuma make one last sacrifice for her sake, possibly sending her away using his Devil Fruit powers in order to stop her from being killed for breaking Kuma’s agreement.

