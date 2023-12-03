One Piece episode 1087: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1087 will be released on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. The next episode is bound to show a bit more of the upcoming arc, especially considering how the latest one focused mainly on the Straw Hats reacting to their new bounties and seeing how Mihawk and Crocodile respond to being labeled as Buggy's "subordinates" in Cross Guild.

Now that the Wano arc has officially concluded, it is very likely that One Piece episode 1087 will focus on developing the events in the world while the Straw Hats are in Wano Country and center around where they are headed next.

One Piece Episode 1087 is likely to focus on events happening around the world of the series

Law, Luffy, and Kidd (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece Episode 1087 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, December 10, 2023. As has been the case for this now-legendary anime for several years, this release schedule translates to many international fans watching the episode on a potential Saturday night or in the morning in Japan.

The good news for international fans is that they watch the episode on Crunchyroll about 90 minutes after it airs in Japan. And while it is true that Funimation is also currently streaming the series, it's worth pointing out that they usually take longer to release the episode, so Crunchyroll is probably the way to go.

One Piece Episode 1087 is set to release on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Episode 1086 recap

Buggy (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece Episode 1086 follows the aftermath of the Straw Hats leaving Wano through the waterfalls instead of the port, which enrages Nami and leads to her caging Luffy as a punishment. There was also a focus on the Straw Hats getting new bounties, with many hilariously reacting.

The episode also focused on the newly-formed Cross Guild and how Mihawk and Crocodile punish Buggy because of a misunderstanding that showed them as the latter's subordinates. There was an addition of a flashback that showed how Mihawk and Crocodile decided to ally with one another after the World Government dissolved the Warlord system and became criminals once again.

Eventually, both Crocodile and Mihawk accept that it is perhaps for the best that Buggy is the face of this organization since neither wants to be the center of attention, much to the latter's joy.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1087 will probably focus heavily on the world of the series and the events that transpired while the Straw Hats were in Wano. On the other hand, there will likely be hints about the upcoming island for the protagonists.

Most manga readers already know that this means that Egghead Island is their next destination, although it is still unclear how long Toei Animation is going to take to get to that plot point. One Piece Episode 1087 will most likely not be that moment, at least from what has been shown thus far in the anime.

