10 most exciting anime premiering in 2024 (so far)

Anime fans have much to look forward to in 2024, as the year promises a diverse and thrilling lineup of new anime premiering in 2024. Whether fans crave action-packed adventures or heartwarming comedies, there will be something for every enthusiast to enjoy.
Solo Leveling and Delicious in Dungeon are the anime premiering in 2024 for the first time. Although most of the anticipated 2024 anime are follow-ups of their successful previous seasons, there are still a few "new" anime that will be making their debut.
Solo Leveling, Kaiju No. 8, and eight other most exciting anime premiering in 2024
1) Solo Leveling
Solo Leveling is a popular South Korean webtoon written by Chugong. Solo Leveling, a widely acclaimed webtoon with over 14 million subscribers on KakaoPage, is certain to captivate anime enthusiasts.
This dark fantasy action series tells the tale of Sung Jin-Woo, who starts as the weakest hunter in the world. Everything changes when Jin-Woo and his fellow hunters find themselves trapped within a mysterious dungeon, where they must fight to survive. Against all odds, Jin-Woo survives and awakens with an incredible power that enables him to level and grow stronger.
2) Mashle: Magic and Muscles - season 2
The anime premiering in 2024, Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2, is an anime series that combines humor and excitement. The show follows the journey of Mash Burnedead, a young man who stands out in a world where everyone possesses magic because he doesn't. Despite this setback, Mash's unwavering determination drives him to become the kingdom's most formidable magician.
After the critical and commercial success of Mashle: Magic and Muscles' first season, fans are anxiously anticipating the continuation of the story in the second season. This upcoming season will follow Mash and his friends as they participate in the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. It is one of the most anticipated anime premiering in 2024.
3) Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War - part 3
The eagerly anticipated anime premiering in 2024, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War - part 3, is an anticipated Japanese anime series that is based on the beloved manga series Bleach, created by Tite Kubo. This upcoming part is the third part of the captivating Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime adaptation. The series is brought to life by Pierrot and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - part 3, falls into the action, adventure, fantasy, and supernatural genres. It takes place in a world where humans coexist with spirits and revolves around the protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki, a substitute Soul Reaper who safeguards the living from the deceased. It is one of the most anticipated anime premiering in 2024, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.
4) Kaiju No. 8
Kaiju No. 8 is a popular manga series created by Naoya Matsumoto. The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a young man who becomes infected with a Kaiju parasite by accident. As a result, he gains the power to transform into a Kaiju while still maintaining his human consciousness. This captivating storyline has captivated readers worldwide.
Kaiju No. 8 is a manga that encompasses science fiction, action, and comedy elements. It captivates readers with thrilling and exciting executed action scenes, endearing characters, and a delightful touch of humor throughout its storytelling. Kaiju No. 8 is one of the anime premiering in 2024 that has anime fans on the edge of their seats. The anime will be produced by Production I.G. and will be directed by Kazuhiro Yoneda.
5) Classroom of the Elite - season 3
Classroom of the Elite season 3 is an eagerly anticipated Japanese anime TV series. It is based on the popular light novel series written by Shogo Kinugasa. Produced by Lerche, this new season continues the story of the Classroom of the Elite anime series.
The story takes place in a high school where students are grouped into four classes depending on their academic performance. The protagonist, Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, is placed in the lowest class, known as Class D, who is hiding his true abilities. Fans can look forward to the anime premiering in 2024, which will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.
6) Blue Exorcist - season 3
Blue Exorcist is a beloved anime series from Japan that is adapted from Kazue Kato's manga of the same name. The captivating story revolves around Rin Okumura, who is the son of Satan. To protect the world from demons and defeat his father, Rin undergoes rigorous training to become an exorcist.
In Season 3, Rin and his friends will take on fresh challenges as they continue their rigorous training and battle against menacing demons. Fans can expect the same level of excitement and action that made the previous seasons so captivating, with plenty of unexpected twists and turns awaiting them. Blue Exorcist Season 3 is scheduled to be released in January 2024.
7) Delicious in Dungeon
Delicious in Dungeon is an anime series from Japan that skillfully blends fantasy, comedy, and the art of cooking. The narrative follows a group of adventurers who venture into dungeons not only to explore but also to search for delicious meals. This delightful series stands out for its captivating artwork, endearing characters, and unique premise. Anime fans are waiting for the anime to premiere in 2024.
The story revolves around Laios, a brave warrior who embarks on dungeon expeditions in search of sustenance. He is joined by a group of fellow adventurers, including the courageous dwarf Chilchuck, the wise elf Marcille, and the mysterious dark elf Senshi.
8) Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy - season 2
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is an exciting anime series that blends the elements of isekai, fantasy, and comedy. The story revolves around a protagonist named Makoto Misumi, who finds himself summoned to a parallel world as the chosen hero. However, things take an unexpected turn when the goddess responsible for summoning him abandons him in a perilous forest, forcing him to navigate the dangers on his own.
Makoto, despite facing numerous challenges, manages to not only survive but also flourish in the new world. Throughout his journey, he forms meaningful connections with an array of unique creatures, such as a dragon, a spider, and an elf. United against the forces of evil, they set forth on an adventurous quest to explore the world. Fans can look forward to the anime premiering in 2024.
9) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - season 3
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 is an engaging Japanese anime series that tells the captivating story of Rimuru Tempest. Throughout his extraordinary journey, Rimuru utilizes his newfound abilities to protect and stand by his friends. Fans can look forward to the highly anticipated anime premiering in 2024.
The series offers a delightful blend of action, adventure, comedy, and fantasy, making it a must-watch for fans across different genres. Season 3 promises to carry forward Rimuru's journey alongside his companions as they encounter fresh hurdles, and with such intriguing premise the anime makes it to the list of most anticipated anime premiering in 2024. Viewers can look forward to meeting new captivating characters and exploring enchanting new settings that further enrich the immersive world of the show.
10) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - season 2 part 2
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a widely popular anime series that revolves around the life of Rudeus Greyrat, a man reborn into an unfamiliar world as an infant. This captivating series stands out for its developed characters, compelling storyline, and impressive production quality.
The second season will be divided into two parts, the first part of the second season was already broadcasted from July to September 2023, and the second part of the second season of the anime premiering in 2024. It is also one of the anime premiering in 2024 that has fans buzzing with excitement.
