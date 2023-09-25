Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2: Release information, what to expect, and more

As announced on July 7, 2023, four days after the release of the special episode “Guardian Fitz,” Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 is scheduled to release on April 2024 and will run till June 2024. Given the season is slated for a 25-episode run, including the special episode, Part 2 will be comprised of 12 episodes.

Following the completion of the first part, fans worldwide were eagerly awaiting any tidbits about the second part- perhaps a teaser, new cast members, or even a key visual. However, to the delight of the fandom, the anime chose a different route to stoke excitement.

A commemorative illustration featuring Rudeus and Sylphy was revealed at the end of Part 1’s finale, providing a glimpse into the beginnings of the couple’s upcoming married life, leaving fans even more intrigued and eager for what lies ahead.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 to cover volumes 10 to 12

Exact release date speculation:

Despite the release window, the exact release date for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 is yet to be given. However, following the patterns of the previous installments, where all the episodes were released worldwide on Sundays (Mondays in Japan and Australia), it can be speculated that the second part’s premiere or episode 13 would be released on April 7, 2023.

However, these are just speculations that are based on the release patterns of the previous installments of the series. Fans globally are eagerly waiting to learn more about the second part but will have to wait until the production house breaks the silence on it.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 will begin adapting the 10th volume of Rifujin no Magonote’s original light novel series, which primarily focuses on the Newlyweds Arc. Given the events that transpired in the previous part, the upcoming episode will see the couple making preparations for their wedding and beginning their married life.

The first cour adapted volumes 7 to 9, comprising Mid-Level Adventurer Arc and University Arc Part 1 & 2. The upcoming part is also expected to cover the remaining volumes of the Adolescence Period, marking its end to pave the way for the Young-man Period in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 3, adapting the 13th volume and beyond.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 cast and staff:

Given no changes have been made yet, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 will again be helmed by Hiroki Hirano at Studio Deen, with Toshiya Ono on script, Yoshiaki Fujisawa on music and Sanae Shimada handling the scripts. Subsequently, no changes have been made to the cast of the anime. Here is the list of the primary VAs reprising their roles in Part 2:

Rudeus (Narration and inner monologues) - Tomokazu Sugita

Rudeus Greyrat - Yumi Uchiyama

Sylphiette - Ai Kayano

Ariel Anemoi Asura - Reina Ueda

Shizuka Nanahoshi - Shion Wakayama

Elinalise Dragonroad - Rie Tanaka

Luke Notos Greyrat - Kazuyuki Okitsu

Zanoba Shirone - Satoshi Tsuruoka

Cliff Grimoire - Ryōta Ōsaka

Pursena Doldia - Minami Tanaka

Linia Doldia - Fairouz Ai

Julie - Sumire Morohoshi

More about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 will be revealed in time, including the confirmed release schedule, official trailer, key visuals, theme songs, and more. Stay tuned for more updates on the series as 2023 nears its end.

