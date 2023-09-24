Will there be Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13? Explained

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 is indeed happening, but fans who are expecting the episode to be released next week will be a little disappointed. They have no choice but to wait until next year to see the continuation of the series.

As announced prior to the sequel’s debut, season 2 was revealed to be a split-cour series. Part 1 of the anime comprised 12 episodes and ran from July 3, 2023, to September 25, 2023. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13, which can also be considered episode 1 of the second installment’s part 2, will be released in April 2024.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13, which is yet to be titled and drop a preview teaser, will pick up right where part 1 left off. This means there won’t be a significant time skip. The 13th installment, initiating the adaptation of the light novel's 10th volume, will initiate the Newlyweds Arc of the series.

As the arc’s title suggests, the second part will primarily focus on Rudeus and Sylphy’s wedding. It will encompass various events like house hunting and wedding planning, keeping the duo busy with numerous tasks as they embark on this new and beautiful phase of their married life.

However, according to the light novel source material, there are hints of a tragic turn for Rudeus as he receives a letter from the past, indicating that his previous life is not yet done with him. Given the events thus far, it can be presumed that he will be entangled in assisting Nanahoshi with her experiments, as he had made a pact with her to lend his Mana.

With these intriguing events set to unfold in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13, the anticipation for the episode is expected to be well worth the wait.

A short recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12

Rudeus was surprised by how he failed to learn that Fitz was indeed Sylphy. However, he soon realized how much she had matured from a literal crybaby to a more levelheaded person and felt relieved to be reunited with her. Rudeus eventually responded to Sylphy’s proposal by revealing that he loved her in return. However, suddenly, his illness flared up again.

As Sylphy understood the crisis Rudeus was going through, she sat by him to comfort him. The two headed back the next day to Ranoa, where Ariel and Luke were frantically waiting to hear everything that had transpired with Sylphy during their trip. Upon learning about Rudeus’s illness, Luke gave Sylphy a special potion that could potentially help him, and Ariel gifted her some money.

While spending the night with Rudeus, Sylphy discovered that the potion was truly miraculous. The next day, the former was about to break down after finding Sylphy gone, similar to how Eris abandoned him. However, much to his surprise, she had simply gone out to meet with Luke and Ariel. Rudeus hugged Sylphy and revealed that his illness was cured.

Eventually, the same day, Rudeus met Ariel in her chamber to thank her and Luke for reuniting him with Sylphy and curing his illness. Subsequently, Rudeus revealed his plans to head north to look for his family.

However, Ariel pointed out that embarking on such a journey would eventually result in saying goodbye to Sylphy. Upon realizing this, Rudeus proclaimed his intention to marry Sylphy, and they both promised each other to cherish the love between them.

Stay tuned for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 news, previews, and other updates.

