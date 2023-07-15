Why did Eris leave Rudeus in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation? Explained

With a sorrowful end to the grand finale in season 1, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has set a melancholic tone, sending massive waves of despair rippling through the hearts of the series fans. As witnessed in the final moments of the first installment, a profound connection between Rudeus and Eris blossomed, allowing an intense emotional understanding to flourish between them.

However, Rudeus’s world suddenly took a drastic turn after Eris deserted him, leaving behind only a hurtful letter declaring they really weren’t a good fit. The weight of her departure plunged him into a whirlwind of emotions, leaving his heart shattered beyond repair. For Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation fans, the burning question remains: What could be the reason that Eris left Rudeus out of the blue?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Exploring the reason behind the mystery surrounding Eris’ parting ways with Rudeus in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

_chrisftp_ @tryxhardchris Felt so bad for rudeus when Eris left

In a nutshell, Eris' decision to leave Rudeus stemmed from her unwavering resolve to set off on a transformative journey to cultivate strength and become more powerful. The ultimate reason behind this self-improvement voyage alongside her loyal servant Ghislaine was her deepest desire to protect Rudeus, the person she cherished above all else.

After witnessing Rudeus’ close call with death at the hands of Orstead, the current Dragon God, Eris was horrified. However, what really bothered her at that moment was her inability to protect Rudeus, leaving an indelible scar on her heart.

Rudeus eventually came back to life after Orstead healed him at the request of Nanahoshi. However, Eris was still grappling with the crushing weight of her powerlessness, which became a haunting reminder that she was incapable of being around Rudeus.

Following a heartfelt night spent with Rudeus, knowing it would be their final encounter, Eris silently left the next morning alongside Ghislaine. Rudeus eventually found chunks of Eris' hair on the floor and a letter on his desk saying:

"You and I aren’t well-balanced right now. I’m going on a journey."

Rudeus was shocked to the core when he learned that Eris had given Alphonse a stern directive not to disclose any information about her journey to him.

Will Eris ever reunite with Rudeus?

Paopao @Paopaoshiii We all crying in pain when Eris left Rudeus but Eris is in pain too.

As the sole purpose of leaving Rudeus for Eris was self-growth, she would eventually get back together with him. After developing and honing her swordsmanship skills, Eris will be able to defend Rudeus from all here, as she envisioned before embarking on her unprecedented journey.

As seen in the finale of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 1, Wake Up and Take a Step, Eris still couldn’t get over Rudeus's influence on her life. After shouting out that she loved Rudeus, Eris proclaimed that she would return once she became a better version of herself, capable enough to face the Dragon God.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu The robe that Eris has with her is a precious item that Rudeus bought to her on Demon Continent.

She clinges to it in moments of pain.

During her speech about getting stronger and defeating Dragon God the wind blows away the hood(Rudeus) signifying that she will grow independant.

However, the road to personal growth and acquiring the strength to stand against the likes of Orstead would not be an easy one for Eris. As it would require a significant amount of time and effort for her to become the version of herself that she envisioned, patience and perseverance would be her only allies.

As for fans who are wondering and anticipating seeing Eris's return in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, they would be disappointed to learn that her return won’t happen until season 3. This aligns with the progression of events depicted in the original light novel. The second season will focus on Rudeus' growth as he joins the Counter Arrow to embark on a new journey.

