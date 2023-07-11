Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2 release date, where to watch, countdown, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2 will release on July 17, 2023. Finally, after a long wait, fans of Rifujin no Magonote’s magnum opus are relieved to see their beloved protagonist's return in the anime's second installment. Given how the events transpired in the final few episodes of the previous season, Rudeus has a long way to go to get over his heartbreak.

The first episode, The Brokenhearted Mage, was all about Rudeus’s journey to the northlands, where he encounters a party named Counter Arrow, comprising five skilled adventurers who have embarked on a quest to try their luck at the new place.

After initially declining to join Counter Arrow due to personal struggles, Rudeus has at last joined hands with Suzanne, the vice leader of the party. He will embark on a new journey alongside his newfound team, leaving his gut-wrenching pain behind one step at a time.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2 is set to release this Sunday, July 17, 2023, in Japan, on BS11, and Tokyo MX, at 12:00 am JST. Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and other pertinent broadcasting stations will also run the episode later.

The complete release schedule for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 16, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 16, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 16, 11 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 16, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 16, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 16, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 17, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, July 16, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 16, 12 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan. The anime streaming giant has made the sequel available in both English subbed and dub versions. In addition to that, the platform is streaming the series with subtitles in more than eight languages.

A brief recap on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1

Episode 1 began with Rudeus traveling to the northlands in a caravan filled with travelers. One of the co-passengers, named Suzanne, asked him to join their group. Although Rudeus was initially hesitant with the proposal, he eventually agreed unenthusiastically.

After resting at a local inn, Rudeus headed to the nearby guild to finish up with the formalities of getting disbanded from his former party. Rudeus wanted to undertake a mission involving harvesting hides of Luster Grizzlies that usually required a party.

After overhearing everything, Suzanne decided to lend him a hand and eventually introduced him to everyone from her group, Counter Arrow. The next day, early in the morning, en route to the location, everyone revealed their roles to Rudeus to brief him before the mission began.

After strategizing and assigning positions, Timothy, the Rear Guard Mage in the Counter Arrow, landed the first attack on the nest of Grizzlies and continued to bombard them with fire incantation-based spells. Counter Arrow eventually got surrounded by the monsters who covered themselves in mud to defend against the fire attacks.

After the Grizzlies cornered the party, Rudeus stepped up and used his fire magic to defeat the ravaging beasts in the blink of an eye. Later, Rudeus shook hands with Suzanne and thanked her for getting him out of his misery by inviting him to her group. Sara, the ranged fighter of Counter Arrow, who was initially rude to him, thanked him for his help.

Later they celebrated their victory at the guild with the locals. Although it was hard for Rudeus to get over Eris, he knew he had to move on. He finally let go of the piece of Eris’ hair that he had been carrying with him all along.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2 is titled Mayonaka no Mori, which translates to "The Forest in the Dead of Night." The episode will see the protagonist continuing his journey with Counter Arrow. Together with his newfound team, he will be facing formidable challenges and opponents, pushing his magic prowess to its limits.

Along the way, Rudeus will forge deep bonds with his new teammates and discover his new potential within himself.

As Sylphy is also headed to the northlands, fans can anticipate an emotionally charged and heartwarming reunion between the lost friends, which will undoubtedly evoke tears of joy and nostalgia, strengthening their bond.

