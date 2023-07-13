Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 - Rudeus Greyrat joins Counter Arrow, Triumph over Luster Grizzlies

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 The Brokenhearted Mage, released on July 10, 2023, picks up from the seventh volume of Rifujin no Magonote’s original light novel series. The return of the long-awaited Isekai series delves once again into the world of sword and sorcery.

The second installment’s debut successfully set the stage for the new adventures Rudeus will embark on with his new party, the ‘Counter Arrow.’ Despite his lingering melancholy stemming from his inability to get over Eris’ abandonment, Suzanne and her companions emerged as beacons of hope. The following is a comprehensive breakdown of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1: Rudeus finds solace after a long battle for closure, and a new journey begins with new allies

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



Anime: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

#無職転生 #MushokuTensei Rudy's magic is still incredible in case you forgot!Anime: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Rudy's magic is still incredible in case you forgot!Anime: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2#無職転生 #MushokuTensei https://t.co/g6tj1zJ2AJ

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1, The Brokenhearted Mage, kicked off with the protagonist heading to the Northlands in a caravan like a stowaway traveler. Suzanne, another adventurer in the same convoy concerned for Rudeus, tried to engage in a conversation with him, but he declined even to answer her questions, which utterly incensed her accomplice, Sara.

Rudeus revealed that he was traveling to the Northlands to look for his mother and his people after the teleport incident happened in the Fittoa region. To help him get acquainted with how things go in the Northlands, Suzanne eventually explained to Rudeus the dynamics of the "Three Great Magical Nations."

After reaching the location, Rudeus took some rest at a local inn. While holding on to the lock of Eris’ hair, Rudeus realized the journey he began was not to lament over his broken relationship but to find his mother. He eventually registered with the nearby guild to officially disband his party.

He decided to take on the highest-paying job, disregarding the consequences of the difficulty, because he needed money to aid his quest to get back together with his loved one. However, intruding on his decision, Suzanne offered help and invited him to join her crew.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1: Rudeus meets the Counter Arrow, all roads to Luster Grizzlies

uᴉʇɹɐW | 藤川 @ogblynz And, so My Top1# All Time— Made its return!



Mushoku Tensei is back and winning again. (Top2 Mal)

EP1# was beyond great. The fastest 10/10 i gave this season.



My summary (Thread 🧵) And, so My Top1# All Time— Made its return!Mushoku Tensei is back and winning again. (Top2 Mal) EP1# was beyond great. The fastest 10/10 i gave this season. My summary (Thread 🧵) https://t.co/1tSgSwpDLt

Suzanne introduced Rudeus to her team, revealing that she and her crew desperately needed a new recruit to take on missions efficiently. Later in the morning, as decided, they met at the north gate to set off for their mission. En route to the location, each member introduced themselves to Rudeus and even revealed their specialty and position within the party.

While introducing herself, Sara warned Rudeus that if he botched the job and caused one of her party members to lose their lives, she would kill him. Rudeus was amazed by how Sara’s persona starkly resembled Eris. While camping near the nest of Luster Grizzlies, Rudeus strategized with the Counter Arrow to confirm his positioning.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1: All’s well that ends well

Luster Grizzlies, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 (Image via Bind)

Using his Exa Flame incantation, Timothy attacked the nest of Luster Grizzlies multiple times in a row, as the beasts were harder to put down. Rudeus and Counter Arrow eventually got surrounded by a horde of Grizzlies who covered themselves with mud to negate the effects of fire-based attacks. Despite the horror of getting ripped apart into shreds by the approaching beasts, Rudeus gave up and accepted his fate.

However, the members of Counter Arrow held their ground and fought the creatures with all their strength. While a horde of Grizzlies began to move closer to Sara and Suzanne, who were completely fatigued, Rudeus defended them using his devastating fire magic attack and defeated the creatures at once.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



— Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Crunchyroll! Rudeus is back!— Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Crunchyroll! Rudeus is back! 🔥— Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Crunchyroll! https://t.co/D6XlxwHWWg

Later, the crew harvested the hides from Luster Grizzlies. Rudeus, who was afraid to get along in the beginning, finally shook hands with Suzanne and thanked her for her and her team’s help. While submitting the collected resources to the guild, Rudeus and his team didn’t receive the welcome and applause of the locals. Instead, they were despised for being outsiders.

However, Timothy lightened everyone’s mood by offering them free rounds to bring attention to the identities of Counter Arrow and Rudeus Greyrat. Later at night, alone in his room, Rudeus despised himself for giving up so easily. After recalling his journey, he let go of the remnants of the memories holding him back. Rudeus took a stand that he would move forward and work hard.

Final thoughts on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 1 finally saw the return of Rudeus Greyrat, who has overcome his setbacks and is now ready to embark on a new chapter of his journey filled with adventure and self-discovery. The Brokenhearted Mage beautifully captured Rudeus’ emotional journey as he sought closure by getting over Eris to pursue his quest to find Zenith, his mother.

The introduction of the Counter Arrow and their epic combo of working together while fighting the monstrous creatures added excitement to the episode. With themes of personal growth, friendships, and new challenges, the episode eventually sets the stage for a more engaging and promising season 2.

As Rudeus has finally decided to push forward instead of clinging to Eris's memories, fans can expect further character development, exhilarating adventures, and exploration of the Northlands in the coming episodes.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes