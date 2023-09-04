Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10 will be released this Monday, September 11, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST. With the return of Nanahoshi, one of the most enigmatic characters in the series, and the major revelation behind the Fittoa teleportation incident being made, the sequel is finally getting close to its first phase.

Rudeus has just discovered that he isn’t the sole individual reincarnated in the Isekai world; there are others scattered across the realm. Nanahoshi revealed that they were summoned by an unknown entity. Now, Rudeus is determined to uncover the truth about this existence and his purpose by seeking answers from Hitogami.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10 will be released in the U.S. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. For fans outside Japan, Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime on its platform, but only for certain states.

Fans in Southeast Asia, besides Crunchyroll, can also watch the series on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. Below are the confirmed release dates and release timing for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10 across the regions with the different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, September 10, 8:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: Sunday, September 10, 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, September 10, 11:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: Sunday, September 10, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, September 10, 9 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, September 10, 5:30 p.m.

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, September 11, 1 a.m.

Philippines time: Sunday, September 10, 11:30 p.m.

Brazil Time: Sunday, September 10, 12:30 a.m.

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, September 10, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, September 10, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, September 10, 9:30 a.m.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 recap

After finding Sylphy distressed about whether Rudeus had forgotten about her, Ariel decided that she would leave his matters in her hands and allowed her to use the alias Fitz as long as she desired. As Rudeus' investigation of teleportation was running back in circles, he sought help from Sylphy, who eventually directed him to the famed Silent Sevenstar of Ranoa, a genius on that subject.

Rudeus, aware of Nanahoshi’s identity as the Silent Sevenstar, was gripped by fear at the thought of meeting her, triggering his PTSD stemming from the harrowing incident with Orstead that had nearly cost his life. Upon encountering Nanahoshi, Rudeus fainted out of fear, only to regain consciousness in Fitz’s lap.

After Nanahoshi removed her mask, Rudeus discovered that she was none other than the girl he saved in his past life by risking his. The latter was shocked after the former asked him if he knew the people she mentioned on a piece of paper written in Japanese characters.

Nanahoshi revealed that she was delighted to reunite with him and asserted that they should return to their past world together, but he refrained by inadvertently stating that he hated his previous life, contrary to her. Nanahosi explained to Rudeus that she hadn’t aged a day since she was summoned by someone about whom she didn’t want to disclose anything to anyone.

She continued to explain how Orstead had taken her under his wing, and together, they had traveled the world within a year using Teleportation Circles to gather data for her return. Unlike Rudeus, who died in the real world and was brought up as a baby into the Isekai and thus had Mana, Nanahoshi had none since she was teleported to Asura.

This led her to propose a five-an-take relationship with Rudeus, where she would compensate for what she was lacking initially, and in return, she would teach him about the Teleportation Circles. Nanahoshi eventually revealed that she might be the person responsible for the Fittoa Mass Teleportation incident, which infuriated Fitz so much that she launched an attack on her.

Rudeus eventually calmed her down by revealing that Nanahoshiu was also a victim, as she was still not sure whether her experiment's backlash was the reason.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10 (speculative)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10, titled “These Feelings, ” the main focus will ultimately center on Sylphy as she is expected to muster up the courage to finally reveal her true self to Rudeus. The revelation is regarded as one of the most impactful moments in the narrative, as it significantly alters the course of the story and has far-reaching implications for the characters involved.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10, fans will finally witness the long-awaited reunion of Rudeus and Sylphy, childhood friends who were long lost to each other. During this reunion, Sylphy is expected to finally unveil her true feelings.

Stay tuned for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10 preview, news, and other updates.

