Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9, “The White Mask,” sticking to its schedule, will be released on September 3, 2023. The title of the upcoming episode has eventually ignited huge excitement among fans and for a good reason.

The next installment promises the long-awaited return of none other than Nanahoshi Shizuka, a character shrouded in mystery and intrigue in the series. The enigmatic figure’s reappearance has fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting Rudeus’ reaction as he will finally be able to thank her for saving his life.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel spoilers.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9

Release date and timings, where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 will air in the the U.S. on Sunday, September 2, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. Crunchyroll will be streaming the eighth episode of the anime and beyond exclusively on its platform worldwide.

Fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, besides Crunchyroll, can also resort to watching the series on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. See below for the precise release dates and timings for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 9 for all regions with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Central Standard Time: 10.30 a.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 a.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

British Standard Time: 4.30 p.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Central European Time: 9 p.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 1 a.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 a.m., on Monday, September 3, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Brazil Time - 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Eastern European Time - 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 2, 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 “The White Mask” preview

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 preview shows that despite enjoying hanging out with Rudeus as his “Fitz senpai,” Sylphy struggles to conceal her true identity as his childhood friend. Ariel’s caring nature will likely lead her to become concerned about Sylphy’s distress, and she’ll likely find a way to cheer her up in due time.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9’s focal point, as hinted in the preview, revolves around the return of Nanahoshi, which unexpectedly triggers fear in Rudeus. His sudden shock upon encountering her in Ranoa’s library stems from a traumatic encounter with Orstead, where he narrowly escaped death.

However, Nanahoshi’s presence at Ranoa Academy may hold a surprising twist that could significantly alter the story’s direction. As the story unfolds, the excitement and suspense are bound to escalate, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the unexpected twists and turns that lie ahead, making Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 an unforgettable episode in the series.

