Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 will release on September 4, 2023. Given the events that transpired in the previous episode, fans will see more of Badigadi, the Demon Lord of Immortality, who, after losing the challenge to Rudeus, has decided to join the Ranoa Academy of Magic as a student.

As Rudeus continues to grapple with unresolved challenges, a new source of trouble emerges in the form of Badigadi. After entering the scene, this enigmatic figure is expected to bring more problems for Rudeus in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 and beyond amidst his existing issues, adding a fresh layer of complexity to his already tumultuous journey.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 will air in Japan on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 12 am JST. In the US, it will be released on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at around 8.30 am PT.

Fans outside Japan can watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9, and all the latest installments of the anime exclusively on Crunchyroll. For fans in Southeast Asia, Muse Communication has made the anime available on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Below are the release dates and timing for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 for all regions with corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 8.30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 10.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 11.30 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, August 27, 4.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 9 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, August 27, 5.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, August 28, 1 am

Philippines time: Sunday, August 27, 11.30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, August 27, 12.30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, August 27, 7.30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, August 27, 6.30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, August 27, 9.30 am

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 recap

While casually walking around the campus, Rudeus stumbled upon a heated confrontation. A group of bullies was attacking Cliff, but as soon as they noticed Rudeus, known for his formidable reputation, they hastily retreated. Rudeus remained in the dark about why Cliff was bullied. However, the next day, Cliff approached Rudeus and disclosed a revelation that shook him to his core.

Cliff confessed that he had developed strong feelings for Elinalise. He explained that the bullies had assaulted him because rumors were circulating that Elinalise had been involved in inappropriate relationships with several boys within the academy. Cliff asked Rudeus to help him talk to Elinalise about his feelings.

Having already been aware of the curse, Rudeus learned from Elinalise that she would have to reject Cliff’s feelings due to the curse’s constraints on her entering a relationship.

However, to Rudeus’ surprise, the following day brought news that Cliff and Elinalise had entered into a relationship. Cliff had pledged to find a way to break her curse and be with her.

The next day, with the onset of Autumn, Rudeus found out that Rinia and Pursena had chosen to remain in their rooms. They opted out of a yearly Beastfolk tradition where male and female students fought to determine the household leader - a ritual Rudeus humorously referred to as the Beastfolk’s version of mating season.

As the Doldia Beast girls put Rudeus’ name as the boss of the household, he became a rival for every man who wanted to be betrothed to Rinia and Pursena. Amidst the contenders for Rudeus was Kishirika’s fiance, Badigadi, who defeated all the Beastfolks to fight him.

Seeking mercy from Badigadi, Rudeus proposed a deal that if he triumphed, his life would be spared. However, Badigadi set forth two stipulations: Rudeus needed to land his mightiest blow on him and wound him to secure victory. Failure to do so would result in Rudeus’ defeat. Surprisingly, using his disturbing magic ability, he won effectively. The next day, Rudeus discovered that Badi joined Ranoa Academy as a student.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 (speculative)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 9 is titled The White Mask. As the title hints, the upcoming episode is anticipated to see the return of Nanahoshi Shizuka, another reincarnated person in the Isekai world whom Rudeus saved from being hit by a truck in the previous world.

As Nanahoshi is speculated to join the Ranoa Academy as a student, fans can expect to see her real face, which has been a most intriguing mystery since her debut in the series. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 9 is also anticipated to reveal her intentions to be around Rudeus.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 9 preview, news, and other updates.

