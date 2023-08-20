Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7, “The Kidnapping and Confinement of Beast Girls,” is set to release on August 21, 2023, in Japan. As the title proclaims, the upcoming episode will likely revolve around the recently introduced characters named Pursena and Rinia, who Rudeus presumed to be the bullies of Ranoa University.

Fans will get to witness more of Fairouz Ai and Minami Tanaka’s incredible performances, as they are the VAs for the titular beast girls. Recently the anime has dropped a preview teaser glancing at the upcoming events, filled with even more laughter-inducing events.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel spoilers.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 to see a challenging situation arise for the beast girls

Release date and timings, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 will first air in Japan on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode in the U.S. will release on Sunday, August 20, 2023, around 8:30 am PT.

Fans outside Japan can watch the episode exclusively on Crunchyroll. Fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, can watch the episode on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Below are the exact release dates and timings for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 for all regions alongside corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central Standard Time: 10.30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

British Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central European Time: 9 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Brazil Time - 12:30 am on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 7:30 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Eastern European Time - 9:30 am on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 “The Kidnapping and Confinement of Beast Girls” preview

Expand Tweet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 7 will the progress of Julie, the slave dwarf whom Rudeus, Zanoba, and Fitz liberated from captivity. As envisioned, Julie is a young dwarf whose dexterity enables her to acquire knowledge and skills acceleratedly.

This rapid learning is intended to position her as a valuable aid to Zanoba, particularly in areas where he may require support due to limitations. As seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 7 preview teaser depicts Pursena and Rinia in captivity where their hands and mouths are visibly bound by ropes.

Zanoba and Julie seem to be in a position where they might be able to help rescue the beast girls. Their involvement could be crucial in aiding Pursena and Rinia in their predicament. Additionally, Ariel and Luke will get more screen time in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.