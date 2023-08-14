Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 will be released on August 21, 2023, in Japan. With Sumire Morohoshi’s inclusion in the anime’s official cast as the voice for Julie, fans have been excited given the VAs' exceptional performance as Emma in The Promised Neverland and Ayuzawa Misaki in Maid Sama!

Rudeus has finally begun his research on the Fittoa’s teleportation anomaly and is seeking advice from Fitz, viewing him as a dedicated mentor. The previous episode mostly revolved around Rudeus helping Zanoba to create sculpted figures using magic. With the addition of Julie, their dynamic within the team is set to bring a new dimension to their ongoing magical endeavors in Ranoa.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 will release in Japan on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. In the US, it will air on Sunday, August 20, 2023, around 8:30 am PT.

Fans outside Japan can catch the latest episodes of the anime and the previous installments on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform has made the series available in both English subbed and dub versions.

Fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, can watch the anime on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. Below are the release dates and release timing for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 for all regions with corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, August 20, 8:30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, August 20, 10:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, August 20, 11:30 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, August 20, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, August 20, 9 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, August 20, 5:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, August 21, 1 am

Philippines time: Sunday, August 20, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, August 20, 12:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, August 20, 7:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, August 20, 6:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, August 20, 9:30 am

What happened in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6

Zanoba begging Rudeus for help (Image via Bind)

For Rudeus, it didn’t take much time to get adjusted to his new academic lifestyle, diligently upholding his practice, workouts, lecture attendance, and independent research, embodying the dedication of a devoted scholar. While investigating the teleportation at the library, Rudeus discovered that Fitz was also researching the same subject.

While strolling around the courtyard, Fitz revealed that despite being a male student, he was permitted to stay in a dorm room next to Ariel’s due to their influence. As promised to Zanoba, Rudeus tried to help him use magic to create sculpted figures, but everything they tried so far failed.

Upon disclosing Zanoba’s challenge to Fitz, Rudeus was advised to acquire a skilled slave capable of compensating for Zanoba’s deficiencies and excelling in the required area. After a month, Rudeus, Zanoba, and Fitz headed toward the slave market. After discussing with each other, the trio decided they needed a young dwarf, given their dexterity.

Following the revelation of the criteria, the slave trader led them to a secluded cellar where a six-year-old dwarf was shackled in heavy chains. Attempting to communicate in her language, Rudeus sensed despair, like a reflection of his own past. Her request, “I don’t want to die,” prompted Rudeus to take her under his wing.

Later the trio fed her at a local dining place, as she had been starving for a long time. Within a span of a few days, Julie got accustomed to living with Zanoba and Rudeus.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 (speculative)

Rudeus meets Julie (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7, titled “The Kidnapping and Confinement of Beast Girls,” will likely be centering on Linia and Pursena’s abduction as by far in the sequel they are the characters who are of the beat race.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 will also see more of Julie, as Zanoba’s teaching and Rudeus' voiceless incantation will completely transform her.

Stay tune for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.