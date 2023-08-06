Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 5: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 5 is set to release on August 7, 2023. With the previous episode, it can be said that fans can expect a significant turning point in Rudeus’ character development. Having overcome his pain with the help of Heckler and others, the protagonist will be embracing a fresh chapter in his life as a student at the Ranoa University of Magic.

Unbeknownst to Rudeus, besides being welcomed as a special student at the most reputed school, he is in for an ultimate surprise, which is his eventual reunion with Sylphy, who has currently assumed the identity of Fitts. Additionally, with the recently revealed preview stills, the episode will also see Ariel, Luke, and Sylphy as members of the Student Council.

More characters like Rinia Dedorudia, voiced by Fairouz Ai (Power in Chainsaw Man/Delta in The Eminence in Shadow), Pursena Adoldia, played by Minami Tanaka (Mary Saotome in Kakegurui/Lily Hoshikawa in Zombieland Saga) and others will be making their debut in the series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 5 to see Rudeus and Elinalise as the students of Ranoa University

Release date and timings, where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 5 will air first in Japan on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST, on pertinent syndications.

Like always, the episode will be released 30 minutes later in the U.S. on Sunday, August 6, 2023, around 8:30 am PT, with the inclusion of subtitles. Fans internationally can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dub versions.

Fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, can also watch the episode on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, but only with English subtitles. Below are the release dates and exact release timing Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 5 will be released in each region:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, August 6, 8:30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, August 6, 10:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, August 6, 11:30 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, August 6, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, August 6, 9 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, August 6, 5:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, August 7, 1 am

Philippines time: Sunday, August 6, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, August 6, 12:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, August 6, 7:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, August 6, 6:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, August 6, 9:30 am

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 5

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 5, titled “Ranoa University of Magic,” will showcase the very institution renowned for producing proficient magic users, such as Roxy Migurdia.

Since Roxy is regarded to be one of the brightest and most talented mages in Ranoa, Rudeus is expected to learn more secrets about her that she would never have wanted Rudeus to discover.

However, the most endearing and heartfelt moment from the next episode will be Rudeus and Sylphy’s reunion, which devoted fans eagerly await. Additionally, the episode is also anticipated to shed light on the Fittoa teleportation anomaly.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.