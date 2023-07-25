Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 4: Release date, where to watch, countdown, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 4 will release on Monday, July 31. The previous episode of the sequel saw how Rudeus’s actions quickly took a turn for the worse despite reinstating trust in Sara, making things even worse for the duo.

As it would be impossible for the protagonist to face Sara and continue his usual escapades alongside Counter Arrow, he will join Heckler and his crew. Given that Heckler and Rudeus are an unlikely duo, witnessing their newfound camaraderie would undoubtedly be surprising and hilarious.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and manga series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 4 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 4 will be released in Japan on Monday, July 31, at 12:00 am JST. The episode will simultaneosly release in the US on Sunday, July 30. Fans internationally can watch the episode in both English subbed and dub versions exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide.

Below is the complete release schedule for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 4, along with the affiliated time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, July 30 8:30 am Central Standard Time Sunday, July 30 10:30 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 30 11:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, July 30 4:30 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 30 5:30 pm Central European Standard Time Sunday, July 30 1 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, July 31 11:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, July 30 1 am Brazil Time Sunday, July 30 11:30 am

A brief recap on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3

After revealing how he learned magic abilities, Rudeus realized that Sara lightened up around him. Eventually, the latter asked the former out on a date in a roundabout way, making him utterly flustered. After a day spent together, they eventually found themselves relaxing at a nearby tavern.

However, without delay, Sara expressed her wish to Rudeus that she wanted to be in his room. The latter’s inability to make the former happy during their special moment together took a great toll on him, leading him to seek solace in alcohol to cope with his emotions. Rudeus even got in a fight with Heckler. However, the latter eventually apologized to him.

After hearing Rudeus’ story, Heckler took him to an entertainment district, where he met Elise. Despite professional help, Rudeus could not find the root of the issue. On their way back, Rudeus spoke negatively about Sara in front of Heckler, unaware that she and Suzanne had been standing behind him for quite some time.

Sara slapped Rudeus and walked away in the opposite direction, leaving behind the dagger they bought on their first date. The latter tried to kill himself out of anguish, but Heckler stopped him instantly. To help Rudeus cope with the pain, Heckler asked him to join his expedition, to which he agreed in no time.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 4 (speculative)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 4 is titled Letter of Invitation. The episode will see Rudeus and Heckler set off to the Duchy of Neris for the S-rank labyrinth, which is located in the city of Rapan of the Bergaritt continent.

Fans are in for a delight, as the next installment will reveal Studio Bind’s mastery, showcasing the beauty of Rapan, built inside the colossal rib cage of a Behemoth monster.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

