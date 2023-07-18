Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2 - Counter Arrow vs. Snow Drakes, Sara and Mimir’s unexpected misfortune

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2, "The Forest in the Dead of Night," was released on July 16, 2023. After a significant time skip, the latest episode reveals that Rudeus has successfully overcome Eris's memories and decided to embrace a new chapter in his life. Despite the path being too challenging, he is finally contented with his new life on the Demon Continent.

A remarkable new character, Soldat Heckler, made a stunning debut in the episode by impressively detecting Rudeus' prowess and the suffering he often hides behind a big smile. The episode also relived fans as Sara finally understands Rudeus and takes his side, surprisingly defending him from Suzanne.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2 begins with Counter Arrow’s Snow Drake’s scales expedition

Stone carvings of Kirishika (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2 kicked off with Rudeus having his morning run. While heading back toward the inn, he took a brief pause to seek feedback from his legs, fondly referred to as Tindalos and Baskerville, regarding his form. After finally heading back to his apartment, Rudeus continued his workout with a few pushups while encouraging both his arms: Hulk and Hercules.

Later he headed to the guild, where another party was just leaving to clear a Snow Drake infestation out of Ibron Cave. Over the months, Rudeus garnered a lot of appreciation for his hard work, and he earned the nickname ‘Quagmire’ by the locals.

After accepting to take part in a mission, Rudeus headed to the Galgau Ruins alongside the Counter Arrow to collect the scales of Snow Drakes, which was an easier mission according to him. The stone carvings inside the ruins reminded him of the Demon God, Kishirika.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2: Soldat Heckler’s perception of Rudeus

Soldat Heckler, as seen in (Image via Bind)

Suddenly, the crew was surrounded by hordes of Snow Drakes, but they eventually defended against the monstrous creatures with effective teamwork. Surprisingly, an unknown guy arrived at the location and defeated the remaining creatures in a whiplash.

Infuriated by another party conducting business where they initially got sanction from the guild, caused the leader of the party, Soldat Heckler sucker-punched Timothy. However, he quickly realized that it was merely a misunderstanding, as Counter Arrow’s job was solely to collect the scales of Snow Drakes rather than eradicate the infestation.

Espiritu @OtakuEspiritu



#無職転生 #MushokuTensei Not long now till next episode drops, super hyped for Soldat to be in the anime at last!

Later at the local inn, the Counter Arrow members celebrated the accomplishments of their new mission. Suzanne teased Sara for rushing to save the ‘helpless Rudeus’ who got surrounded by the creatures. Upon sighting Timothy, Heckler appeared on the scene to counsel him against being kind to people like him and tried to encourage him to take a stand for himself.

Later, Soldat berated Rudeus for carrying a fake smile instead of dealing with what made him suffer. Soldat encountered Rudeus once again and pitied him for taking low-level missions once again.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2: Sara goes missing

Espiritu @OtakuEspiritu



#無職転生 #MushokuTensei I seen some claiming LN fans want Mushoku Tensei S2 Epi 2 to be 1 to 1 of the LN, this is just not true, myself have always been some one saying ur never get 1 to 1, but its still key to have good flowing fights and scenes.

Through Suzanne, Patris, and Timothy, Rudeus learned that Mimir and Sara had gone missing and probably could have been dead. Upon learning about their last known location, the west part of the Trier Forest, Rudeus headed out all on his own amidst the blinding snow blizzard.

After altering the weather around his vicinity, Rudeus entered the Trier Forest, where he encountered the Snow Buffaloes and eliminated them all. Rudeus collected Mimir’s remains and burned his body along with the corpses of creatures. Suddenly, he was attacked by a sentient tree, but luckily got saved by his wand.

After saving Sara, who was captured by the tree, Rudeus took her to a nearby cave and healed her wounds. Before they left the cave to head back to the town, Sara thanked Rudeus for coming to her rescue.

Suzanne was relieved after reuniting with Sara but was upset over Rudeus for risking his life. Surprisingly, Sara defended Rudeus by not allowing Suzanne to be hard on him.

Final thoughts on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



Anime: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

#無職転生 #MushokuTensei Sara looks too cute in Rudy's coatAnime: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2, titled The Forest in the Dead of Night, continues Rudeus’ journey as he faces new challenges and discovers more about himself. The debut of Soldat Heckler adds an intriguing dynamic to the story, as he sees through Rudeus' facade where Counter Arrow, in all those months, couldn’t.

The episode took an unexpected turn when Sara and Mimir went missing, leading the protagonist on a dangerous rescue mission. However, this event somehow revived the old Rudeus, who was known for his bravery and strength.

The visually captivating animation by Studio Bind and the direction by Hiroki Hirano brought to life the intensity and fluidity of the battle, with attention to detail in capturing the essence of the character’s combat prowess.

Overall, the smooth animation and brilliant adaptation in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 2 created an immersive and exhilarating viewing experience for the fans.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.