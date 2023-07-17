Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3 release date, where to watch, countdown, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3, Abrupt Approach, will be released on July 24, 2023. The previous episode saw how Rudeus finally got over Eris and found solace in being a member of his new family, the Counter Arrow.

Fans have also been thrilled with the protagonist’s relentless efforts to rescue Sara, demonstrating his unwillingness to let anyone else leave his side. As Rudeus has also gained Sara’s trust, their bond will deepen, creating a strong foundation for their future endeavors. Thus, viewers are excited to know what will unfold in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3 will air this Monday, July 24, 2023, in Japan, on BS11, and Tokyo MX, at 12:00 am JST. Below is the complete release schedule for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 11 am

British Summer Time: Monday, July 24, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, July 24, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, July 25, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, July 24, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 24, 12 am

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan in both English subbed and dubbed versions.

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 2

It had been over a few months at the new place in the northlands as Rudeus decided to stay and work alongside Counter Arrow. While taking on a new mission at the guild, Rudeus encountered a Soldat Heckler, the leader of another adventurer party, who, along with his crew, headed to Iibron cave to hunt some Snow Drakes.

After being asked by Sara and other Counter Arrow members, Rudeus agreed to help them collect Snow Drakes' scales. However, unfortunately, the mission went sideways after they were surrounded by a massive horde of slithery creatures. Infuriated, Heckler punched Timothy for intruding on his team’s mission site but soon learned it was a big misunderstanding.

Back at the guild, Heckler expressed his remorse for punching Timothy but made the situation even worse by chastising Rudeus for being double-faced. Later, Rudeus found out through Suzanne that Sara and Mimir, who had gone missing, might have perished.

Upon learning about the possibility of saving Sara, Rudeus headed out all on his own to Trier Forest, the location she was last seen at, to rescue her. After an arduous search, Rudeus located Sara and helped her reunite with the Counter Arrow, for which Timothy and Suzanne were thankful to him.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3 (speculative)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3, titled Abrupt Approach, is expected to see the return of many characters like Elinanlise, Roxy, and other individuals, who will be playing a pivotal role in the second season.

Rudeus is also anticipated to learn more about the whereabouts of his mother, which the Demon Lord revealed in the finale of the previous season at the Begaritt Continent’s Labyrinth City of Rapan.

