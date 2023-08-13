Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6: Exact release time and preview

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 is set to release on August 14, 2023. With the recently revealed preview teaser, it is confirmed that Rudeus is still unaware of the true identity of Fitz.

It still remains to be unknown what’s preventing the latter from revealing who she truly is, a mystery that is anticipated to be revealed not too soon. However, currently, the protagonist is fixated on finding a solution to his problems, all concealed within the walls of the Ranoa University of Magic.

Beyond his personal motivations, Rudeus is also driven to undertake comprehensive research into the peculiar teleportation anomaly of Fittoa, thereby embarking on a dual quest for answers. Simultaneously adapting to the new lifestyle as a fresher, navigating the uncharted waters of academia in Ranoa, and personal growth.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6

Release date and timings, where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 preview stills (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 will be first released in Japan on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 12 am JST. In the U.S., the episode will release on Sunday, August 13, 2023, around 8:30 am PT. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dub versions.

Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel will be streaming the episode for fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, but only with English subtitles.

Below are the exact release dates and timings for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 for all regions alongside corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, August 13, 8:30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, August 13, 10:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, August 13, 11:30 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, August 13, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, August 13, 9 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, August 13, 5:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, August 14, 1 am

Philippines time: Sunday, August 13, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, August 13, 12:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, August 13, 7:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, August 13, 6:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, August 13, 9:30 am

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 “I Don’t Want To Die” preview

As seen in the preview teaser of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6, Rudeus will be continuing his research to find a solution to his problem that continues to affect his mental health. However, given the research will be extensive and excruciating, it will be a long road for him.

Elinalise continues to be herself by doing what she proclaimed before joining the institution alongside Rudeus, as it would be life-threatening for her if she stopped. Rudeus will be helping his adherent self-proclaimed disciple, Zanoba, master the craftsmanship of dolls.

As Rudeus has taken Fitz as his senpai as well as a role model, she will be helping him with his research and getting adjusted to his new academic lifestyle. The preview has also confirmed the debut of Bazelle of the Sacred Iron and Lilitella of the Beautiful Snowy Ridge's child, aka Julie, in short, a dwarf slave prisoner, who Rudeus and Zanoba will rescue.

