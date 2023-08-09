Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 release date, where to watch, countdown, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 will be aired on August 14, 2023. Titled I Don’t Want to Die, the next episode is expected to put the protagonist in a dire situation, further intensifying the storyline. After waiting for four whole episodes, the anime finally sees the return of Sylphy in her Silent Fitz persona.

Anticipating a heartwarming reunion between childhood best friends Rudeus and Sylphy, many expected the classic embrace. However, as time passed and their looks slightly changed, a surprising turn occurred - Rudeus failed to recognize his best friend.

Follow along with this article to learn more about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 release schedule.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 release date and timings for all regions

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu #無職転生



Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Opening Video Breakdown



Boarded and directed by Shinpei Wada that is filled with symbolism and metaphors. The impact that Rudeus made on others and the path that people enable him to tread on. Freedom birds are a central motive and piece. Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Opening Video BreakdownBoarded and directed by Shinpei Wada that is filled with symbolism and metaphors. The impact that Rudeus made on others and the path that people enable him to tread on. Freedom birds are a central motive and piece. pic.twitter.com/wdLALznATE

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 is set to air in Japan on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 12 am JST. In the U.S., the episode will be released on Sunday, August 13, 2023, around 8:30 am PT. Fans outside Japan can catch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 on Crunchyroll, with the option of watching it in both English subbed and dub versions.

Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel will make the episode available for fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan. Below are the release dates and exact release timing Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 will be released in each region:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, August 13, 8:30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, August 13, 10:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, August 13, 11:30 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, August 13, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, August 13, 9 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, August 13, 5:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, August 14, 1 am

Philippines time: Sunday, August 13, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, August 13, 12:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, August 13, 7:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, August 13, 6:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, August 13, 9:30 am

A brief recap on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 5

After arriving at the Ranoa University of Magic, Rudeus met Jenius, the principal, to discuss his enrollment. While exploring the institution, Rudeus tried to find out if the university would help him learn healing abilities, to which he discovered that there were certain sub-departments where he could come up with solutions to cure his "illness."

As Rudeus held mastery over casting spells without incantation, he was pitted against another prodigy and another silent caster named Fitz to see if the rumors were true. With his Disturb Magic, Rudeus defeated Fitz with a whiplash, but others weren’t happy to see their senior getting cornered by a newcomer.

Later, Rudeus attended the banquet where Ariel gave a speech to welcome the freshmen, which was rather boring to him. After entering his class for the first time, Zanoba’s excitement to see his master again caused him to lift Rudeus in the air like a baby. Linia and Pursena, the other two classmates, were quite rude toward him.

Dinostephen @stephenweirdy8 The way Sylphie/Fitz finally has the chance to give back to Rudeus in a way that's less dependent on him like as a kid was really cool to see. pic.twitter.com/zCUtfL6Par

Lastly, Rudeus met Cliff Grimoire, the self-proclaimed magical genius, who startled him by revealing that Eris had told him about his mastery of swordsmanship. Later, he headed to the library to research the teleporting incident. He eventually encountered Fitz, who helped him direct him toward relevant books.

During his meal with Zanoba, Rudeus was approached by Luke, who expressed disappointment that he hadn’t noticed there was another Greyrat on the premises. Later in the evening, Rudeus found an undergarment floating toward him. Considering him a lecherous person, other students confronted him.

One of them, named Goliade, was on the verge of administering punishment through beatings, but Fitz intervened and came to his rescue, preventing the altercation. Later, Fitz healed his injuries, causing him to consider him his senpai. Unbeknownst to Rudeus, Fitz was his childhood best friend, Sylphy.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 (speculative)

suguru lite @SuguruLite 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LZrjTmhiZZ Rudeus really fell for her even while thinking that she is a boy

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 6 is anticipated to feature a short time jump depicting Rudeus and his experience in Ranoa. Fans can expect him to gradually build positive relationships with his fellow peers over time. However, getting along with Linia and Pursena would be difficult for him, as their bullying tendencies would likely trigger painful memories from Rudeus’ previous life.

