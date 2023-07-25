Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation gets English Audiobooks, release window revealed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Monday, July 24, 2023, that it would be producing audiobooks of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series. Narrated by Cliff Kurt, the series will be launched with an audiobook of the light novel’s first volume in September 2023.

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series first started out as a web novel by author Rifujin na Magonote, initially serializing the story on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. Several other famous and beloved isekai series have started out as web novels on the site, such as Overlord, KonoSuba, Re:ZERO, and more.

Since initially debuting on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been adapted into a print novel, a manga, a light novel, and a television anime series. Come September 2023, the series seems set to add audiobooks to its ever-expanding list of adaptations.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation audiobook provides readers with an additional option to enjoy the story

As mentioned above, the audiobook for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is set to debut in September 2023 under Seven Seas Entertainment’s Seven Seas’ Siren audiobook imprint. Seven Seas Entertainment previously licensed the series for adaptation into a light novel series and a manga adaptation, as well as commissioning a spinoff manga series entitled Roxy Gets Serious.

The mainline manga and light novel adaptations are illustrated by Yuka Fujikawa and Shirotaka, respectively, with both still being written by Rifujin na Magonote. The Roxy Gets Serious spinoff was also written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Sohoko Iwami.

The spinoff series ended on July 14, 2023, with its 64th chapter, and will soon publish its 13th and final compilation volume. Additionally, the light novel series ended in November 2022, while the original web novel ended in April 2015. The manga series is still ongoing as of this article’s writing.

The first part of the series’ television anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, with the second part premiering in October 2021 after being delayed from a planned July release date. Funimation streamed the series at the time, which has since become available on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. The unaired side-story OVA episode Eris the Goblin Slayer is also available for streaming on the platforms.

On July 2, 2023, the second season of the anime premiered, which is now being streamed internationally by Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan. The season is set to run for two cours, with the first half airing from July to September and the second from April to June 2024. It is currently slated for a total of 25 episodes, matching the first season’s total (excluding the aforementioned OVA).

