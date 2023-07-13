Who is TikTok's Dr. Roxy? Plastic surgeon loses medical license after livestreaming surgeries

An Ohio plastic surgeon who goes by the moniker Dr. Roxy had her medical license permanently revoked on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for livestreaming her surgeries on TikTok. The doctor, whose real name is Katharine Roxanne Grawe, had her license originally suspended on November 18, 2022, when the Ohio Medical Board found out she was violating standard procedures.

Kate Siefert @KateWSYX6 @fox28columbus Dr. Grawe leaves the room after the Ohio State Medical Board chooses to permanently take away her license. @wsyx6 Dr. Grawe leaves the room after the Ohio State Medical Board chooses to permanently take away her license. @wsyx6 @fox28columbus https://t.co/AoYMbrpEaJ

According to the board, the doctor, who ran her practice ROXY Plastic Surgery, "neglected her patients while she livestreamed parts of their procedures, spoke into a camera, and answered viewer questions." At the hearing, a state board member remarked:

"We've seen an extreme lack of professionalism. Her posts (are) done as a marketing ploy. In the video, you can see her looking at the camera and not paying attention to the patient."

Dr. Roxy received warnings about patient privacy from the board back in 2018

Dr. Roxy first shot to fame for sharing goofy dances in her scrubs on TikTok. She boasts over 800,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on the platform. Many of her patients came to her after seeing her social media posts.

According to LinkedIn, Grawe was a Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. Her practice operated out of Columbus in Powell, Ohio, and she specializes in the "cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body."

The state medical board raised concerns about Grawe's practice as far back as October 2018 when they warned her "regarding the need to maintain patient privacy when sharing photos or video via social media."

A second warning was issued in September 2021, citing ethics and patient privacy. It also mentioned "avoidable complications" that required additional surgeries for some patients. At the time. Dr. Roxy had to undergo courses in professionalism and ethics and had to retrain for "procedures where her patients suffered complications."

Despite the training and courses, she continued her previous methodology. While building their case against her, the board cited three patients, all of whom had filed lawsuits against her.

While revoking her license, they cited they have "clear and convincing" evidence that the plastic surgeon's work ethic presented "a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public."

The board elaborated on one of the cases where she was required to perform a liposuction procedure that required her complete attention. At the time, Dr. Roxy's livestreaming put her patient at risk. Post-procedure, she failed to provide the patient with post-op instructions to manage pain and other complications that could arise.

Five days later, the patient was rushed to an emergency room after she was found to have free air in her abdomen and was suffering from hepatic encephalopathy, where the liver fails to remove toxins leading to loss of brain functions.

Pleading her case, Dr. Roxy stated:

"This has humbled me more than you can know. I am willing to change my social media practices and I will never live stream a surgery again."

Neither Dr. Grawe nor her legal team gave any statements regarding the situation. Her social media accounts, including her TikTok account, have been made private as of now. Additionally, her website is locked.

Poll : 0 votes