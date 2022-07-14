WINNER's Yoon impresses fans with his professionalism on stage

WINNER'S Yoon recently garnered praise from his fans for showing exceptional professionalism on stage when he injured his ankle during a performance at their live guerilla concert in Seoul on July 10.
Fans were worried about the condition of the idol, who showed signs of discomfort with his ankle and seemed unable to walk properly. However, Yoon impressed everyone with his choice to continue performing as he cheerfully carried on with the rest of the show.
WINNER'S Yoon slips mid-performance and sustains ankle injury
To celebrate their return after two years, WINNER announced a new mini-album titled HOLIDAY and held a guerilla concert called Holiday in the City. At the concert, which took place in Seoul on July 10, the quartet enthralled viewers with a performance of their new and old songs like REALLY REALLY, Empty and I LOVE U.
WINNER's Yoon twisted his ankle during a performance of their hit song EVERYDAY. He would have nearly fallen off the stage but for the fence that protected him.
The idol was quick to brush it off and continued to jump around while hyping up the crowd for the rest of the song. A fan's camera captured him limping away after the performance.
Following the song, when the group took a break to chat with fans, WINNER's Yoon was spotted reaching for his ankle in pain.
Despite his injury, the idol eventually went on to perform a three-song encore with his band mates.
Yoon could not put weight on his ankle and even had to get assistance from staff members while walking away from the stage.
However, that did not stop the leader from smiling and waving to his fans on his way back.
YG Entertainment releases official statement about Yoon's injury, fans extend support
YG Entertainment later released a statement regarding the condition of Yoon's ankle. The doctor confirmed that Yoon suffered an injury to his ankle ligament and has been advised some rest. The agency also announced that the K-pop group would be taking a break from this week's performances on account of their leader's injury.
The fact that the idol continued to perform despite his painful condition inspired fans and showcased his passion for his craft. Many of these fans flocked to social media and trended trended #RestWellYoon as they wished for his speedy recovery.
WINNER is a four-member K-pop group under YG Entertainment, and debuted in 2014 with lead singles Empty and COLOR RING. They earned the title of Monster Rookies, thanks to the achievements of those two songs.
After the group's eldest members, Jinwoo and Seunghoon finished with their military training, the group announced their return with their mini-album HOLIDAY.
The comeback album topped the iTunes Worldwide Album chart in 18 countries.
The leader and maknae of the group, WINNER's Yoon also released his solo single Born to Love You in March this year.