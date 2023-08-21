Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8: Release date, where to watch, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will release on the 28th of August, 2023. With the latest installment being a delight for fans worldwide, it can be said to be the most hilarious and rib-tickling of them all, with its uproarious antics and side-splitting humor keeping viewers hooked from start to end.

Although Roxy Migurdia is yet to make her grand return in the sequel, the latest episode mostly centered on her, showcasing Rudeus’ unwavering devotion and affection towards her. This exploration of their relationship adds depth to the plot and keeps fans eagerly anticipating her eventual return to the spotlight once again.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 release date and timings for all regions

Expand Tweet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will release in Japan on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 12 am JST. In the U.S., it will release on Sunday, August 27, 2023, around 8:30 am PT.

Fans outside Japan can Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 exclusively on Crunchyroll. For fans in Southeast Asia, Muse Communication has made the anime available on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Below are the release dates and release timing for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 for all regions with corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 8:30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 10:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 11:30 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, August 27, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 9 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, August 27, 5:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, August 28, 1 am

Philippines time: Sunday, August 27, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, August 27, 12:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, August 27, 7:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, August 27, 6:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, August 27, 9:30 am

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

Episode 7 kicked off with glancing at the usual morning routine of Fitz. Much like any other day, she embarked on her regular jog around the enchanting city of Sharia. As she learned most of the things from Rudeus in their childhood days, she found nothing much amusing and resorted to helping out the princess with her lessons, who was curious to learn about sword and sorcery.

After some training, Rudeus found Julie to be a swift learner, showcasing her talent in voiceless incantation. In a departure from the norm, Rudeus and Zanoba refrained from using the magic seal on Julie, unlike other masters, valuing her as a cherished disciple.

Expand Tweet

While displaying his amassed figurines, Zanoba was thrown into a state of panic when Rudeus expressed his desire to see the model of Roxy. Rudeus was utterly incensed upon recovering the broken figurine, directing his frustration towards Zanoba. Eventually, it was revealed that the Doldia beast girls were responsible for it.

Finding Rinia and Pursena around the courtyard, Rudeus easily subdued them and later took them to his room for further interrogation. After restraining them, Rudeus disclosed his unwavering devotion to Roxy and how her figurine being destroyed by them was a serious offense.

Expand Tweet

Despite realizing suddenly that he can surely fix the figurine to its original state, Rudeus is confused about how he could properly punish the Doldia beast girls. To seek answers effectively, Rudeus revealed everything that happened to Fitz, hoping she might have a better way to deal with such bullies.

To ensure they never repeat such instances, Fitz doodled on the Doldia girl’s face and revealed that she could make the markings permanent with her unique incantation spell if they caused trouble for Rudeus again. As a punishment, Rinia and Pursena had to retain their facial markings and continue their regular activities throughout the next day.

After the beast girls left, Fitz desired to look around Rudeus' room and even lay on his bed to see how it felt. Rudeus hoped to catch a glimpse of Fitz’s face without her oversized goggles, but she explained that she couldn’t do that as she promised Ariel to keep her face hidden at all times.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8, The Fiancé of Despair, will be seeing the aftermath of the punishment. The infamous Doldia girls will become a comical spectacle at the Ranoa Academy. Since Rinia and Pursena a perceived to be the people the students don’t really mess with, Rudeus will likely experience a surge in popularity.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will also center on the self-proclaimed genius, Cliff Grimoire, revealing previously unexplored facets of his personality that have remained hidden until now.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.